Tending to a busy agenda set for their January 11 regular meeting, Truth or Consequences’ city commissioners approved several significant measures.
In addition to confirming the board’s intent to proceed with the process of closing the municipal court, commission members endorsed the sale of several city-owned properties and okayed a permit that will allow development of a local greenhouse project.
Other actions included unanimous support for a merging of the golf course and recreation advisory board, the denial of a property abatement appeal, as well as the approval of numerous annual measures and a variety of timely bookkeeping necessities.
The morning’s regular meeting further offered a summary of municipal achievements, recommended board appointments and a decision to continue studying a proposed sale of the city’s electric infrastructure to the Sierra Electric Cooperative.
