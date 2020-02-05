A small but interested group of local residents, including current commission candidates, public utility advisory board members and city officials, turned out to participate in a special town hall meeting at the City of Truth or Consequences’ (T-or-C) city commission chambers Wednesday, February 5.
The evening session included a presentation by Rural Communities Assistance Corporation representative Karl Pennock (standing above), and a planned open discussion period. The gathering was held to provide citizens a better understanding of the city’s proposed $9.4 million water infrastructure upgrade project and a significant water rate increase, which has also been proposed to pay for the project, department operations and future system upgrades.
Two additional workshops offering related information and and opportunity for citizens to share questions and concerns will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at noon, and again on February 18, at 3 p.m.
