During the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s February 6 regular meeting, municipal golf course superintendent Rick Artman said he had found enough funding in his budget to move forward with upgrades for the facility’s disc golf course. Artman told the board the available funds would be sufficient to acquire all the materials necessary to add another full 18 holes, expanding the facility’s offering to a full 36 holes. 

Board members acknowledged how this expansion would provide the municipal golf course with perhaps the most attractive disc golf venue in the state, and at the same time assure its growing status as a prime destination for both players and future competitions. 

