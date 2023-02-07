During the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s February 6 regular meeting, municipal golf course superintendent Rick Artman said he had found enough funding in his budget to move forward with upgrades for the facility’s disc golf course. Artman told the board the available funds would be sufficient to acquire all the materials necessary to add another full 18 holes, expanding the facility’s offering to a full 36 holes.
Board members acknowledged how this expansion would provide the municipal golf course with perhaps the most attractive disc golf venue in the state, and at the same time assure its growing status as a prime destination for both players and future competitions.
Furthering this potential, the municipal golf course will be hosting the second annual Turtleback Classic Disc Golf tournament Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12.
•In addressing the evening’s agenda, advisory board members joined in approving two improvement projects for the Louis Armijo Sports Complex. In separate actions, the board endorsed a removal of the facility’s aging basketball courts to make way for parking in the near term, and also supported a plan to address surface conditions on the facility’s soccer field.
Both of these recommendations will now be advanced to the city commission for final consideration.
•The evening’s regular meeting further included a review of recent and pending improvements targeting Ralph Edwards Park, confirmation that the golf course would be hosting the annual Fiesta Golf Tournament April 29, and discussion about future plans for the development of a new skatepark.
