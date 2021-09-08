With consecutive unanimous votes during their regular meeting Wednesday, September 8, members of the Truth or Consequences City Commission formally denied two separate appeals, respectively filed by local residents Ariel Dougherty and Ron Fenn. Both public appeals challenged the city’s establishment of a $50 per-month meter reading fee, charged to utility customers choosing to opt-out of the municipality’s AMI, or so called “smart meter” metering system.
This decision comes on the heels of the commissions rejection of a public petition calling for a special election relating to the AMI ordinance, and effectively opens the door to litigation for future challenges to the measure.
•Wednesday’s regular meeting also saw commissioners postpone consideration of new personnel policies and regulations. While prepared to address final approval of the proposal offered by city manager Bruce Swingle, board members agreed that suggestions offered during the related public hearing merited further review.
•Further action during the September 8 session included approval of a near $1 million loan application for the purchase of a new electrical transformer, endorsement of a new lease agreement with New Mexico Workforce Connections and unanimous support for an agreement with Sierra County for GIS mapping services.
