In addition to endorsing an agreement with the Tiger Sharks Swim Team and advancing a planned roadway safety study during their July 12 regular meeting, members of the Truth or Consequences City Commission discussed potential changes pertaining to how the city’s advisory boards are presently organized. In preparing for this year’s Infrastructure Capital improvement Plan, commissioners also examined current problems and shared ideas regarding the future of both the municipal swimming pool and golf course.
BOARD REVISIONS PROPOSED
After first pointing out how long standing difficulties in filling advisory board positions regularly prompts the cancellation of scheduled sessions due to the lack of a quorum, assistant city manager Traci Alvarez went on to explain how this situation places an undue burden on city staff members and urged commissioners to undertake a comprehensive review of the city’s advisory boards.
Alvarez noted how preparations for each advisory board meeting requires up to 20 hours of effort from administrative staff members. In addition to preparing board agendas, packets, and assuring the publication of proper announcements, she noted how advisory board meetings frequently convene during off hours but still regularly require attendance from staff members and senior personnel.
Over the past three months alone, Alvarez relayed how a lack of members and absences by sitting members have led to a number of meeting cancellations. She told commissioners how sessions are frequently delayed in order to await the late arrival of board members, noting one session that kept staff and members of public waiting a full 45 minutes before the arrival of a tardy board member allowed the meeting to proceed.
Aside from attendance and quorum concerns, Alvarez directed the board’s attention to a number of other ongoing problems. Despite being provided with informational packets prior to their scheduled meetings, she pointed out how many board members don’t appear to be reviewing the material beforehand. The assistant city manager went on to relay how advisory board frequently do not adhere to established procedures and further noted unsatisfactory conduct of some members, who have displayed animosity and disrespect for fellow board members, as well as the city’s staff.
While emphasizing the important service advisory boards provide in engaging issues and broadening the public forum for discussion, Alvarez suggested a consolidation of the city’s boards could help to streamline processes and improve effectiveness.
Offering an initial recommendation, Alvarez pointed out how the Planning and Zoning, Utility, Airport and Impact Fee boards all focus on growth and development for both the city and public’s interest. She suggested these four entities might be combined into a single Community Development Board, which would immediately reduce the number of appointments currently required to fill each board, and would better assure the assembly of a quorum.
Commission members expressed support for Alvarez’ suggestion. In discussion, mayor Amanda Forrister acknowledged how much time city staff members devote toward preparing for advisory board meetings. She also affirmed reports of poor conduct and how personal interests often dominate board discussions. After recalling the commission’s recent decision to combine the recreation and golf course advisory boards, the mayor said although further revisions would require considerable effort, she felt such a streamlining could improve the city’s advisory board process.
Mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler also expressed support for Alvarez’ recommendation. After suggesting the commission’s first step could be to eliminate the currently non-functional convention and personnel boards, he pointed out how a combining of boards could better utilize active volunteers, improve the city’s ability to fill board positions and provide a more professional approach toward board functions.
Commissioner Merry Jo Fahl spoke to the need for better training of advisory board members regarding established procedures. While recognizing how such entities are frequently called upon to engage in often passionate discussions, she suggested it was nonetheless important for board leaders to exert better control over such exchanges.
Having served as a member and secretary of city’s recreation advisory board for many years, commissioner Destiny Mitchell acknowledged recurrent issues with a lack of action on agenda items. She also confirmed how managing board agendas and meeting minutes is a time consuming process.
Supporting the idea of combining advisory boards, Mitchell suggested the commission consider quarterly, rather than monthly meetings, as well as the potential of board member term limits and improved board reports to the commission.
Ultimately, commissioners took no formal action, but agreed to direct city attorney Jay Rubin and administrative staff to prepare a recommendation for combining the city’s advisory boards and eliminating non-functioning boards.
Alvarez and commissioners also agreed it would be important to engage active advisory board members and the public in future discussions regarding this issue, and in this regard, indicated they would not be aiming to make any hasty decisions.
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
In the coming weeks, as with neighboring municipalities, T-or-C officials will be organizing their annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan. This regular measure identifies and prioritizes the municipality’s major long term projects and goals, and is utilized by both legislators and funding entities to prioritize future revenue allocations and/or grant support.
After Alvarez alerted members to an upcoming public hearing regarding the ICIP and indicated she would be providing them with additional information pertaining to last year’s plan, mayor pro-tem Hechler offered his thoughts about the long discussed development of a recreational complex, as well as the future of the municipal pool and golf course.
Hechler pointed out how the JA Hodges swimming pool is 70 years old and consistently encountering a variety of operational issues. He also noted how the city’s golf course, despite sincere effort, effectively caters only to an average of 20 to 30 regular patrons. While T-or-C spends approximately $400,000 annually to assure operations of both facilities, he said the combined revenue intake amounts fall far short of this mark and deliver a consistent annual loss for the city.
The mayor pro-tem suggested development of a new pool and recreational complex would hold benefits for the entire Sierra County community. After indicating he felt that further investments in the swimming pool would not yield effective results, Hechler urged fellow board members to consider the benefits of advancing the new development project and at the same time, to consider how the golf course property might better be utilized.
The mayor pro-tem said he would like the commission to seek development of a master plan for the golf course property, which would assure a public green space and potentially modify or ultimately eliminate the golf course. Although emphasizing with golfers about how such an idea might be received, Hechler suggested funding now being directed to maintain both failing facilities could be directly utilized for the development of the new multi-generational recreation complex.
Expressing support for initial thoughts of siting this new complex on city property near Hot Springs High School and T-or-C Middle School, the mayor pro-tem indicated he felt this location would tie in nicely with a renovation of the golf course property to create an improved asset for the community.
While not looking to take any immediate action, Hechler nonetheless said he felt such a project should be included among the city’s top five goals on the upcoming ICIP list.
Although not wholly supporting Hechler’s suggestion, commissioners indicated they felt the development of a new pool and recreation complex was a priority. Commissioner Mitchell, who has long been a strong supporter of the municipal swimming pool, admitted she is now ready to move on from the near constant issues plaguing the aging facility. After noting how the Sierra del Rio golf course is a recognized destination for community visitors, while the municipal golf course is too often an afterthought, she also expressed support for Hechler’s recommendation regarding a rethinking of how to best utilize the golf course property.
While motivated to advance these ideas, the mayor pro-tem stressed that such a change would be a community decision and not just an action by the commission. In this regard, he said the city would first need to develop a master plan for the golf course property and recreational complex and then engage the community for further input before advancing the project.
No action was taken regarding Hechler’s suggestions or the board’s discussion, but community members can expect these issues to be included in upcoming efforts to organize the city’s new ICIP priority list.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•Following a detailed summary of the Tiger Sharks Swim Team’s recent success, as well as an overview of issues the group encountered with the municipal swimming pool over the past year by commissioner Mitchell, board members joined in delivering a 3-to-0 unanimous vote approving a renewed agreement with the team for the 2024 fiscal year. Due to serving as the swim team’s coach, Mitchell abstained from participating in the board’s vote.
•After being assured an established grant would provide the $39,800 in funding required for the T-or-C Police Department’s acquisition of ten new computers, docking stations and necessary software, commissioners unanimously approved the request presented by Chief Luis Tavizon.
•Commissioners joined in unanimously approving a resolution (No.68-21/22) amending the city’s policies regarding use of municipal bleachers. Community Services Director OJ Hechler suggested the city’s practice of charging regular event organizers $50 for the use of the city’s bleachers was not an effective practice. After pointing out how most of the events in question regularly bring visitors into the community, and how the bleachers in question require considerable effort to relocate, he suggested the city consider purchasing new portable bleachers. In discussion, commissioner Mitchell noted how the events highlighted by Hechler consistently place “heads in beds,” and questioned if the city could use lodgers tax revenue to purchase new bleachers. Board members supported this idea and directed the administrative staff to confirm if lodgers tax revenue could be utilized for such an acquisition.
•Commissioners unanimously approved a contract renewal with Triple H Solar for consultation services provided to the electric department and also approved a $40,800 match to secure development of a roadway safety plan for the city. Prior to endorsing the latter, commissioners were told the study would focus on pedestrian safety and that the federal grant would provide $163,000 of the overall $204,000 project cost.
•The morning’s session further included board approval of Resolution No. 01 23/24 confirming the city’s compliance with state open meetings act regulations.
•During her regular report, city manager Angie Gonzales shared information she gathered during a recent meeting with Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan. In addition to focusing on new broadband development, she said the discussion included the city’s need for assistance with infrastructure improvements. In this regard, Gonzales said she was able to touch base with the senators’ staff members and schedule an upcoming meeting to further review how they might assist the city.
•Gonzales also announced a pending resurfacing of the Third Avenue parking lot that serves the commission, civic center and Sierra Joint Office on Aging complex. She told commissioners funding for the effort was secured through a grant acquired by SJOA officials and indicated the project would be moving forward in the coming weeks.
•In his report, mayor pro-tem Hechler expressed sincere appreciation for the efforts put forth by the city’s water department staff in response to a significant water line break that occurred on July 4. In her report, Mayor Forrister also praised the water/wastewater department manager Arnie Castaneda for his dedication, noting how he now has a crew of three staff members, after functioning as the department’s sole staff member for a short period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.