In addition to endorsing an agreement with the Tiger Sharks Swim Team and advancing a planned roadway safety study during their July 12 regular meeting, members of the Truth or Consequences City Commission discussed potential changes pertaining to how the city’s advisory boards are presently organized. In preparing for this year’s Infrastructure Capital improvement Plan, commissioners also examined current problems and shared ideas regarding the future of both the municipal swimming pool and golf course. 

