The Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission is scheduled to gather for a regular meeting Wednesday morning, September 9. This session is set to convene at 9 am in the city commission's chambers, 405 West Third Avenue.
As of this announcement, COVID-19 health restrictions will continue to limit in-person attendance to a small number of citizens, commissioners, legal counsel and critical administrative staff.
To accommodate those unable to attend the September 9 meeting, the morning’s session will be broadcast live on KCHS Radio,101.9 FM. Interested citizens may also attend electronically via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/630008765. Additional information about joining the meeting online may be obtained by contacting the city clerk’s office at (575) 894-6673.
Written submissions for public comment will be accepted prior to the September 9 session. Statements may be submitted electronically to the City Clerk’s Office at (torcpubliccomment@torcnm.org), or by fax to (575) 894-7767. Written submissions will also be accepted through the Utility Office drop box, 505 Sims Street.
Further detail about the September 9 city commission meeting, including copies of the agenda when available, may be obtained through the T-or-C City Clerk's Office, 505 Sims Street, 894-6673. Additional information about this session, may also be available online by visiting the city’s established website at www.torcnm.org.
