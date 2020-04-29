The Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission will be gathering for a special meeting Monday, May 4. This session will focus on a proposed resolution (No. 33 19/20), pertaining to a back-to-work plan for the city.
The May 4 special meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, in person attendance will be limited to the City Commission, Critical Council and Administrative Staff.
•The Monday morning session will be broadcast live on KCHS Radio 101.9 FM.
•Public access to the special commission meeting may also be obtained by joining may meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/865573005.
•Citizens may also dial-in by phone at +1(786) 535-3211, Access Code: 865-573-005.
Anyone new to the GoToMeeting format is encouraged to obtain a required app prior to the May 4 session. To get the app, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/865573005.
The May 4 special meeting agenda will be available through the T-or-C City Clerk’s Office Friday, May 1 by phoning (575) 894-6673, or by email by contacting city clerk Angela Torres (aatorres@torcnm.org).
