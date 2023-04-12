Truth or Consequences City Commissioners engaged in a lengthy regular meeting Wednesday, April 12. The session was highlighted by the board’s approval of a bond ordinance that will initiate use of tax revenues, which was approved by voters to support the city’s street, water and wastewater departments.
The morning’s session also included approval of a resolution pertaining to a $9 million grant/loan agreement for water system improvements, acceptance of an engineering report on the Cantrell Dam, and board endorsement of a long term cell tower lease agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.