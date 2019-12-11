IMG_8416.JPG
Following several public comments opposing proposed Ordinance No. 710, during their December 11 regular session, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) city commissioners voted unanimously in support of a motion to deny the measure. The proposed action sought a reduction of required members for the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) from five to three. With this action, the board said they would retain the five-member board as originally established, while renewing efforts to secure a list of qualified applicants. Wednesday’s regular meeting also saw commissioners approve publication of a proposed ordinance seeking a 10-year moratorium on the implementation of smart meter technology within the city utility’s jurisdiction. This proposal will return to the commission in January for final consideration. The board’s December 11 session further included approval of a resolution setting March 3, 2020 as Election Day for municipal offices, as well as board denial of a proposal seek addition of the New Mexico Spaceport Authority’s visitor center project to the city’s 2021/2025 Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan. •During board reports, it was announced that T-or-C’s J.A. Hodges municipal swimming pool would be reopening on Saturday, December 14 and would begin to observe a revised “Polar Bear” schedule. Facility manager Kyle Blacklock said the pool would be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with lap swimming from 10 a.m. until Noon and open swim sessions from 2-to-4 p.m.

