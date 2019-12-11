Following several public comments opposing proposed Ordinance No. 710, during their December 11 regular session, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) city commissioners voted unanimously in support of a motion to deny the measure. The proposed action sought a reduction of required members for the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) from five to three. With this action, the board said they would retain the five-member board as originally established, while renewing efforts to secure a list of qualified applicants. Wednesday’s regular meeting also saw commissioners approve publication of a proposed ordinance seeking a 10-year moratorium on the implementation of smart meter technology within the city utility’s jurisdiction. This proposal will return to the commission in January for final consideration. The board’s December 11 session further included approval of a resolution setting March 3, 2020 as Election Day for municipal offices, as well as board denial of a proposal seek addition of the New Mexico Spaceport Authority’s visitor center project to the city’s 2021/2025 Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan. •During board reports, it was announced that T-or-C’s J.A. Hodges municipal swimming pool would be reopening on Saturday, December 14 and would begin to observe a revised “Polar Bear” schedule. Facility manager Kyle Blacklock said the pool would be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with lap swimming from 10 a.m. until Noon and open swim sessions from 2-to-4 p.m.
T-or-C Commission Nixes P&Z Change
Chuck Wentworth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Lady Tiger Dominate V Mesilla Valley
- T-or-C Commission Nixes P&Z Change
- Electrical Issues Blamed For Fire
- Tigers In Shootout Sweep
- Tiger Boys Varsity In Shootout Win
- Elephant Butte Welcomes Christmas
- Code Revision Tops Elephant Butte Meeting
- Vest
- Park Renovations Spark Future Use Review
- Local Focus Kicks Off Holiday Shopping
Images
Videos
Commented
- Greenhagen (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:02:41 AM
Sunset: 05:02:34 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: W @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:03:21 AM
Sunset: 05:02:49 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:04:01 AM
Sunset: 05:03:06 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:04:40 AM
Sunset: 05:03:25 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: WSW @ 23mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:17 AM
Sunset: 05:03:45 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:53 AM
Sunset: 05:04:07 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:06:28 AM
Sunset: 05:04:31 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.