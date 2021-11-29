In gathering for a special meeting Monday morning, November 29, the Truth or Consequences City Commission conducted interviews with four community applicants, Rick Dumiak, Art Burger, Ingo Hoeppner and Shelly Harrelson.
All of these individuals were seeking to fill the board’s Position-II seat, which was vacated in October by the resignation of commissioner Randall Aragon.
After allowing the candidates to share a brief personal introduction, commissioners asked each a series of questions ranging from how they might address citizen concerns, to their perspectives regarding the community’s ownership of Sierra Vista Hospital.
Following this process, mayor pro-tem Amanda Forrister accepted a motion by commissioner Paul Baca to appoint Shelly Harrelson, which was subsequently endorsed by a 4-to-0 unanimous vote. Commissioner Harrelson will now serve for the final two years of former commissioner Aragon’s original four-year term.
