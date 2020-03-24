In an emergency session Tuesday morning, March 24, the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission unanimously approved Resolution No. 32 19/20, a formal declaration of a health emergency for the municipality. With this action, board members emphasized the city would be in line to access federal and state revenue being made available to help community’s address the present COVID-19 health crisis.
Similar to an emergency resolution approved by Sierra County commissioners on March 19, the city’s action established city manager Morris Madrid as the municipality’s key decision-maker for timely actions deemed necessary to protect the health and welfare of community residents. Madrid powers in this regard will be restricted to decisions specifically pertaining to the COVID-19 health emergency. Should Madrid be unavailable, immediate decision-making powers would revert to T-or-C mayor Sandra Whitehead, who would then be required to convene a special commission meeting to select a replacement for the city manager.
The emergency resolution is to remain in effect for 90-days from the morning’s session. However, mayor Whitehead affirmed that should conditions within the community improve before this period elapses, city commissioners would be able to vote to curtail the emergency declaration.
The approved resolution is available for review on the city’s website through the “Boards Agendas and Minutes” tab, within the “packet” for the March 24 emergency meeting.
