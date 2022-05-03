IMG_8543.JPG

Gathering for a special meeting Tuesday morning, May 3, the Truth or Consequences City Commission and key administrative staff began what was scheduled to be two full days of department reviews and financial discussions focusing on the upcoming 2022/2023 Fiscal Year budget. With a need to curtail past dependence upon general fund assistance from the municipality’s established enterprise funds, commission members began with a brief overview of the city’s present fiscal status and potential options for balancing the budget, before moving forward into more detailed discussions with department managers. 

