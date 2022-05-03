Gathering for a special meeting Tuesday morning, May 3, the Truth or Consequences City Commission and key administrative staff began what was scheduled to be two full days of department reviews and financial discussions focusing on the upcoming 2022/2023 Fiscal Year budget. With a need to curtail past dependence upon general fund assistance from the municipality’s established enterprise funds, commission members began with a brief overview of the city’s present fiscal status and potential options for balancing the budget, before moving forward into more detailed discussions with department managers.
T-or-C Commission Begins Budget Review
Chuck Wentworth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:18:01 AM
Sunset: 07:53:54 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: W @ 18 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:17:06 AM
Sunset: 07:54:39 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:16:12 AM
Sunset: 07:55:23 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear. Low near 60F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:15:20 AM
Sunset: 07:56:07 PM
Humidity: 7%
Wind: WSW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:14:28 AM
Sunset: 07:56:50 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SW @ 24 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Windy early. Low 63F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:13:38 AM
Sunset: 07:57:34 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SW @ 26 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 59F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:12:50 AM
Sunset: 07:58:18 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SSW @ 25 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 57F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.