Following a review of issues and plans to address renovation of the Cantrell Dam by Wilson & Company engineer Mario Juarez-Infante Wednesday, February 23, the Truth or Consequences City commission approved a proposed Engineering Service Agreement with his firm to forward the initiative. Board members were told the proposed study would fully map and evaluate the dam and surrounding area, to determine necessary details about the structure and to identify future construction requirements.
•In other action, commissioners endorsed a resolution accepting street improvement revenue tied to the upcoming Main Street District water line project, approved the publication of two ordinances relating to the sale of municipal property and okayed a revised promotions and specialty positions policy for the T-or-C Police Department.
•The February 23 regular meeting further included the appointment of commissioner Destiny Mitchell as a representative to the Jornada Resource Conservation and Development Council and council endorsement of two summary plat amendments.
