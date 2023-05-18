The Truth or Consequences City Commission is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday morning, May 24. This session is set to convene at 9 am in the city commission's chambers, located at 405 West Third Avenue.
Regular meetings of the city commission are open to the public and anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Those unable to attend the Wednesday meeting may listen-in on the proceedings by tuning into KCHS Radio 101.9 FM.
