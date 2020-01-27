In a special public forum Monday evening, January 27, candidates seeking to fill three available city commission seats, and a municipal judge post, were offered an opportunity to detail their personal platforms before area voters. The evening’s gathering was hosted by Sierra County Indivisible and moderated by local business owner John Masterson. Candidates for the available positions were each permitted to offer brief introductions and closing statements, while also being asked to field a series of submitted questions. Presented at the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) civic auditorium, the evening’s forum was also broadcast live by KCHS Radio for all Sierra County listeners.
T-or-C Candidates Share Their Views
Chuck Wentworth
