IMG_9895.JPG
Buy Now

In a special public forum Monday evening, January 27, candidates seeking to fill three available city commission seats, and a municipal judge post, were offered an opportunity to detail their personal platforms before area voters. The evening’s gathering was hosted by Sierra County Indivisible and moderated by local business owner John Masterson. Candidates for the available positions were each permitted to offer brief introductions and closing statements, while also being asked to field a series of submitted questions. Presented at the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) civic auditorium, the evening’s forum was also broadcast live by KCHS Radio for all Sierra County listeners.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.