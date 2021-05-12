Truth or Consequences City Commission members welcomed a report from finance director Carole Kirkpatrick during their May 12 regular meeting, which confirmed that efforts to offset an approximate $1.8 million budget overreach had been successful. Kirkpatrick reported a series of fiscal moves, including a decision to forego planned employee pay increases would now allow an acceptable budget to be delivered.
While pleased with this accomplishment, newly hired city manager Bruce Swingle relayed how immediate attention would have to be placed upon collecting over $1 million in past due utility payments.
In this regard, commissioners approved a resolution affirming municipal policies to utilize all available resources, including the establishment of property liens to effect collection of past due utility accounts. Board members indicated efforts to collect the significant amount of money due to the city would soon begin and encouraged all community residents with past due accounts to contact the utility office and make arrangements for payment.
•Board members did agree to find room in the upcoming budget to once again fund the assistant city manager position. After sharing praise for the efforts Traci Alvarez made in recently serving in the interim city manager’s role, board members and city manager Swingle indicated steps would be taken to formally promote Alvarez to this position.
•Additional action during the May 12 commission meeting included approval for the withdrawal of a matured certificate of deposit to support electrical upgrades, a contract award for Maxwell Asphalt for the rehabilitation of the municipal airport’s Runway 13/31, as well as the appointment of Brendan Tolley and Michael Bankson to the Library Advisory Board.
•The morning’s regular commission session further included formal recognition of 2021 Miss Fiesta and her court, and the official designation of May 1 as Miss Fiesta Mckenzie Luna Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.