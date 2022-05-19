Sentinel Report
Truth or Consequences Brewing Company was named the “Best Craft Brewery in New Mexico” based on thousands of user reviews collected by Yelp.com, a global business review site.
The honor was announced on the Yelp blog, after an analysis of user-submitted reviews of breweries in every state. There are more than 80 breweries in New Mexico.
Truth or Consequences Brewing Company was founded by Marianne Blaue and her husband, John Masterson in 2016. They discovered Truth or Consequences, known locally as just “T-or-C”, on a New Mexico road trip and fell in love with the town and the people. Thinking they should figure out how to spend more time in T-or-C, they famously decided to “go get a beer and talk about it.” Alas, there was nowhere to get a beer in the downtown area, and so Truth or Consequences Brewing Co. was born.
“What this recognition points to is the fact that our outstanding team is really executing on our mission: making great beer and making people happy,” said Marianne Blaue, owner and CEO. “It doesn’t hurt that the brewery is within walking distance of a dozen hot spring hotels in a wonderfully weird town. That’s pretty special and people are excited to share when they feel they’ve had a true destination experience.”
To come out on top in Yelp, breweries needed to have great ratings and reviews from actual visitors. A recent Yelp review for T-or-C Brewing Company reads, “Very dog friendly, great beer, art, music, service. If you drive past T-or-C on I-25 without stopping… Shame on you!”
T-or-C Brewing Company produced just under 500 barrels of beer in 2021, making it one of the smaller breweries in the state. Their beer is served at their headquarters taproom and production facility in the historic downtown hot springs district of Truth or Consequences, as well as a satellite taproom in Las Cruces and a select handful of nearby restaurants and wineries.
“It speaks to the resiliency of the town itself – here we are in one of the poorest counties in New Mexico and we were able to achieve this recognition,” said John Masterson, owner and Chief Beer Officer. “We learned early to not underestimate what Truth or Consequences has to offer.”
Yelp.com and the Yelp app are consulted by 178,000,000 unique users monthly, making it one of the top business review services on the internet. The reviews take into account not just the beer, but also the ambiance and service.
When asked, “What’s the secret in the brew?” John replied, “We always say the secret’s in the water. No really! We are a hot springs town and so there’s a lot of ‘minerality’ in the municipal water, making it a challenging base ingredient for almost all styles of beer. We have no choice but to heavily filter the water for each brew, then reintroduce the correct minerals for the water profile we need.
“This means we end up tailoring the water for each beer brewed. That and great brewing procedures, much of which I picked up at CNM’s Brewing Program in Albuquerque,” he added.
