How many New Mexicans have you run into from outside Truth or Consequences that have no idea of what T-or-C’s assets are? Many only know that it is the town with the weird name, and some know that it was named after a game show.
As tourism is the second largest industry in Truth or Consequences, getting the word out to potential visitors is crucial. The better the tourism industry is the more money that comes into the local businesses and the city.
A brand is a tool used by marketers to get a message out to an audience and it incorporates many things including logo, slogan, attitude and feeling. There are many cities that have done very effective brand development. Think about Las Vegas, Paris, Los Angeles. Just hearing the names brings to mind their assets.
Truth or Consequences has begun to develop its brand. In collaboration with the city, MainStreet Truth or Consequences gathered a representative group of individuals from various organizations in town to begin the process. The first two meetings were facilitated by Robyne Beaubien, a Revitalization Specialist from New Mexico MainStreet. As Truth or Consequences has a MainStreet program, this service is free to the community. So far, the group defined the process and developed ways to get public input.
The first opportunity for the public to participate will be on Tuesday, August 18. There will be four different focus groups that day that will participate in Virtual Public Meetings via GoToMeeting.
You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/150929637 or you can also dial in using your phone toll free at 866-899-4679 Access Code: 150-929-637. If you are new to GoToMeeting, get the app now and be ready for the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/150929637.
The times for the meetings are as follows: General Public Meetings- 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Businesses: Attractions & Lodging- 1 p.m.; Businesses: Retail, Services, & Restaurants- 3:30 p.m.
