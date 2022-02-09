Truth or Consequences City Commission members unanimously approved Ordinance No. 725, implementing a significant number of revisions to the municipality’s animal control regulations Wednesday, February 9. The board’s decision followed a formal public hearing and numerous public comments expressing support for the proposed code changes, which effectively align city regulations with establish state provisions and otherwise provide for better enforcement regarding animals running at-large and animal welfare considerations.
Although citizens speaking to the measure were supportive of the proposed changes, the morning’s discussion revealed considerable desire for additional revisions pertaining to the management of feral cats. Before approving the ordinance, commissioners confirmed that this issue and other potential changes to the related regulations can be addressed in future action.
•In later action, commissioners also approved Resolution No. 47, endorsing fee increases for the city’s animal shelter. It was noted these increases will primarily apply toward boarding services and in penalties assessed for repeat offenders.
•The February 9 meeting further included board approval of a $5.48 million water system upgrade loan, full endorsement of a Colonias funding agreement associated with the water system upgrades, as well as board support for publication of ordinances pertaining to RV dwellings and business registrations.
