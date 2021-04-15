Thursday morning, April 15, contracted crew members with Bartoo Sand & Gravel began effecting the long-anticipated demolition of a derelict manufactured home at 724 Van Patten. This was one of several properties city authorities identified last year, as nearing the end of municipal efforts to enforce city code compliance. This property has long been cited by neighbors as an eyesore and public health concern, and Thursday’s demolition will likely be welcomed by many in the surrounding area.
As noted this action marks the initiation of a series of planned demolitions, which is the city’s final step in addressing neglectful and/or unresponsive property owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.