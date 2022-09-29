With a minimum quorum on hand and mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler presiding, the Truth or Consequences City Commission joined in unanimous approval of a resolution adopting a Wastewater Asset Management Plan (AMP) during the board’s September 28 regular meeting. The AMP was compiled by Wilson & Company engineers, who were contracted by the city with available grant revenue, to undertake the study.
Wilson & Company representative J. Alfredo Holguin, PE, outlined the AMP for commissioners, first noting how the project’s intent was to provide a clear perspective of all aspects of the municipal wastewater system. He specifically pointed out that the study’s aim was to not only identify all components and/or assets comprising the wastewater infrastructure, but to at the same time assess the present condition, functionality (operational status), and the criticality (importance) of each component in respect to overall system operations.
Holguin went on to suggest the study would further open an opportunity for improved communication between the wastewater department, administrative staff and the city commission regarding the system’s operation and maintenance goals. With the AMP providing a more accurate understanding of the wastewater system, he said city leaders would be able to better hone in on efficiency and also realize more effective long term planning.
In conducting the study, Holguin explained that a considerable effort was placed upon properly identifying all wastewater system components. He relayed how a significant portion of this was obtained with available institutional knowledge, and noted a number of lines and other components were not accessible for a detailed examination. This point aside, board members were presented with detailed map providing an overview of the entire wastewater system, which will now be available to staff in the field through GIS mapping software.
In assessing the wastewater system’s present status, Holguin said the study found most of the city’s wastewater lines to be in a fair-to-poor condition range and only a small portion of the system to be in a fair-to-good condition. Although this assessment identified many lines as being in poor condition, commissioners were told most lines in this category were not of a critical nature in respect to overall system operations.
The study did identify three critical issues at the city’s wastewater plant. Holguin first noted a need to replace/renovate the plant’s lift station and said efforts are underway to identify a funding source for this project. He then relayed how a major issue with the plant’s “headworks” (initial filtration system) is in the process of being addressed with federal revenue obtained in response to 2020 flood damage. Board members were told the sanitary vacuum system was also in need of significant attention. Funding for this necessity is already in hand and Holguin indicated the project was presently poised to move from initial planning to a formal design stage, with construction to follow. Commenting on this specific concern, water/wastewater department director Pete English told commissioners the vacuum system was presently operational and that replacement valves were on order. This noted, English stressed how due to past needs there were no replacement components presently in stock, emphasizing the tentative operational status of this key system.
The AMP study further assessed the wastewater service fee structure and Holguin said it was determined that presently the city’s established annual five-percent increase was sufficient. He told commissioners through an evaluation of the city’s fiscal capabilities it was determined that future funding efforts would seek offers providing a minimum of 81-percent of the required project funding. In this way, he suggested the city would be able to continue providing required matching funds and advance overall system improvements.
After indicating they were pleased with the information provided through the AMP study, board members were told the accompanying resolution (No.12 22/23) confirming the city’s adoption of the plan was a final requirement of the project grant. With this acknowledged, as previously noted, commissioners joined in an unanimous vote approving the resolution and formally adopting the asset management plan.
•In later discussion, city manager Bruce Swingle noted how the water/wastewater department staff is being pushed to its limits addressing current water leaks, ongoing wastewater vacuum system issues and tending to all other operational needs. In this regard, he told commissioners the city would be seeking to engage private contractors with appropriate certifications to address issues related to continuing sewer backups along Riverside Drive and other concerns. Swingle also told board members the city would be drafting a professional services agreement to secure the services of a contracted Level II operator to help oversee repair projects. He noted how department manager English was presently the only staff member with Level II certification, requiring his personal presence for all repairs.
LODGERS TAX REVISION ADVANCED
With an unanimous vote, commissioners approve the publication of Ordinance No. 741, which city manager Bruce Swingle said would allow for a more complete capture of lodgers tax revenue generated through Air B&B operations within the community. Board members were told the city engaged in a dialogue with legal representatives from Air B&B and were successful in securing an agreement for the marketplace provider to manage the collection of required lodgers tax.
The proposed ordinance revision would modify language previously requiring property owners to manage lodgers tax collection processes and allow for marketplace providers such as Air B&B to address related concerns.
With the board’s approval this measure will now be published, before returning to the commission for a public hearing and final consideration.
OTHER BOARD ACTION
•Commissioners unanimously approved an amended agreement with the New Mexico Department of Transportation regarding the 1-25 Business Loop Roundabout Project. The city manager noted how T-or-C has already invested approximately $900,000 to assist with landscaping and water infrastructure adjustments required for this project. He went on to outline how a recent rise in project costs relating to the infrastructure adjustments first prompted state officials to seek additional revenue from the city, and how this was rebuffed due to the municipality’s fiscal limitations. Recognizing the city’s situation, Swingle relayed how state authorities were ultimately able to shift funding from their portion of landscaping revenue to address the added costs, thus eliminating the need for T-or-C to contribute additional funding.
•Board members joined in approving the initial concept of combining the city’s golf advisory board with the parks and recreation advisory board. It was noted how the golf advisory board has long been ineffective due to vacancies, and in recognizing this, members of the parks and recreation advisory board recommended the change. While the proposal would seek to include representative seats from the golf course and/or the growing disc golf community, mayor pro-tem Hechler expressed concern about assuring proper inclusion of all perspectives and questioned how many representatives the combined board should include to be effective.
Commissioners were told that the request before them was an initial step. Community Services Coordinator OJ Hechler said with the board’s approval, members of the recreation advisory board would take their concerns into consideration and move forward with the drafting of a formal ordinance revision. This measure would then return to the commission for potential publication and a followup public hearing, before final consideration of the board would be required.
•While agreeing to approve two proposed expenditures exceeding $20,000, commissioners opted to table a third proposed expenditure of approximately $241,000 targeted towards the purchase of a freight-liner truck for the city’s solid waste department. City manager Swingle relayed how one of the primary uses of the vehicle would be to place rolloff containers throughout the city to enhance community cleanup efforts. However he was unable to offer details about other potential uses and/or justifications for the significant expenditure. Board members chose to set this request aside, and to return to the issue during their next regular meeting when department manager Andy Alvarez would be able to attend.
•Although well shy of the city’s $54 million request, Swingle said T-or-C had received a $1.6 million allotment in congressional direct spending revenue, specifically earmarked for critical needs within the water department. While not enough to correct all the major concerns, the city manager said the administration was nonetheless appreciative of the support and indicated the revenue would utilized to its maximum effect.
•Board members further approved two policy revisions requested by Police Chief Victor Rodriguez. The first measure sought to clarify present city policies pertaining to vehicle pursuit, and the second established a formal retired officer concealed carry policy. In discussion of the latter, Chief Rodriguez said this policy emerged with the Law Enforcement Safety Act following 911. While a standard among most law enforcement agencies across the state and nation, Rodriguez said T-or-C did not have a policy in place. Commissioners were told the policy would allow officers who retire in good standing with a minimum of ten years of experience and at least one year with the TCPD, to secure a “retired officers concealed carry permit” from the department.
•in further action, commissioners approved a request by Sierra County’s Experimental Aircraft Association to establish three complimentary camping sites at the municipal airport, endorsed an agreement with Sierra County for floodplain management services, and approved an agreement with Sierra Electric Cooperative to develop procedures for the random alcohol testing of CDL drivers.
