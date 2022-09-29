IMG_2912.JPG

With a minimum quorum on hand and mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler presiding, the Truth or Consequences City Commission joined in unanimous approval of a resolution adopting a Wastewater Asset Management Plan (AMP) during the board’s September 28 regular meeting. The AMP was compiled by Wilson & Company engineers, who were contracted by the city with available grant revenue, to undertake the study. 

Wilson & Company representative J. Alfredo Holguin, PE, outlined the AMP for commissioners, first noting how the project’s intent was to provide a clear perspective of all aspects of the municipal wastewater system. He specifically pointed out that the study’s aim was to not only identify all components and/or assets comprising the wastewater infrastructure, but to at the same time assess the present condition, functionality (operational status), and the criticality (importance) of each component in respect to overall system operations. 

