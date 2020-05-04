In a special session Monday morning, May 4, the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission voted unanimously in favor of a motion to approve Resolution No. 33 19/20, officially establishing what all agreed was a “working” plan for the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions within the city.
The morning’s gathering included several live (by phone) and written public comments, which generally urged commissioners to postpone action on the measure to allow for more consideration and additional community input.
Commissioners acknowledged this desire and expressed support for delaying action on the resolution. However, city manager Morris Madrid and city attorney Jay Rubin assured the board that the proposed resolution was intended to be a work-in-progress, and as such, would be included on the commission’s future meeting agendas for review and potential revision until the COVID-19 emergency has officially concluded.
After being assured of this and that they would address the resolution in nine-days, during their upcoming May 13 regular meeting, commissioners joined in support of the measure.
Models Project Sharp Rise in Deaths as States Reopen (NY Times link just posted.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/04/us/coronavirus-live-updates.html
