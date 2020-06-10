During their June 10 regular meeting, commissioners for the City Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) approved a New Mexico Finance Authority (NMFA)loan/grant agreement, which will provide approximately $700,000 to address pumping improvements and other water system upgrades for the Morgan Street booster station.
Board members also endorsed two fully funded NMFA planning grants to obtain a sewer asset management plan and to further conceptual development of a proposed river walk park/attraction.
Reviewing their established plan to return the city to more normalized operations, as COVID-19 health restrictions are relaxed, commissioners agreed the city’s “soft” reopening efforts and present goals are in line with state health directives. With this acknowledged commissioners opted to make no revisions in the established recovery plan. However, board members did approve a 90-day extension of formal health emergency declaration, providing city manager Morris Madrid with added decision-making capabilities, which they agreed could be terminated earlier if so decided by the board.
The June 10 commission session also was the first city meeting to be opened for public participation since the health emergency was declared in early March. While limited in number, seats were arranged in compliance with social distancing mandates. Only two local residents opted to take advantage of this opportunity, and briefly attended the morning’s gathering. Numerous other residents likely listened in to KCHS Radio’s live broadcast, or were able to follow proceeding through other available electronic connections.
