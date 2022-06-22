During what evolved into an extended four hour-plus regular meeting July 22, the Truth or Consequences City Commission addressed a series of presentations and rendered a number of key decisions regarding a variety of action items.
Perhaps topping the list, was the board’s unanimous approval of a proposed salary and step increase plan for municipal employees. This measure was entertained following a contracted salary/rate study, which found the city’s pay rates were significantly below regional averages, almost across the board. With the commission’s endorsement, approximately 81-percent of municipal staff members can look forward to some level of pay increase, beginning in mid-July.
•After joining to endorse a proposed 0.125-percent increase in the city’s Gross Receipt Tax, board members also unanimously approved a resolution calling for a public bond referendum, which will seek three million dollars for street, water and wastewater improvements.
•Additional action included the approval of a revised fees for rental/reservation of city parks and facilities, a resolution affirming the city’s intent to transfer municipal court operations to the Sierra County Magistrate Court, as well as board endorsement of several contract extensions, an ordinance to secure payment for the city’s new electric transformer and several other bookkeeping measures.
•Commissioners also approved a Memorandum of Agreement for the T-or-C Police Department to provide School Resource Officer services for the T-or-C School District, conducted a public hearing to accept input for this year’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, and after conducting several interviews, postponed consideration of candidates for the city’s planning and zoning commission.
•The July 22 regular meeting further included a special workshop focusing on the coordination of emergency services, a presentation by municipal court judge Beatrice Sanders regarding the city’s proposed shift to the Magistrate Court, along with another presentation focusing on municipal advertising and marketing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.