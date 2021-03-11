Among numerous agenda items addressed by Truth or Consequences City Commissioners during their March 10 regular meeting, was consideration of whether or not to take the lead, and necessary steps, to celebrate Fiesta 2021 over the first weekend of May. Introduced by commissioner Frances Luna, who among several reasons supporting the idea of organizing Fiesta, suggested the community’s experience of coordinating last year’s county fair amid stricter health restrictions would assure at least a modified celebration could be safely managed.
Board members all expressed support for a return of Fiesta, but also remained attentive to present and potential COVID-19 health restrictions. Although Sierra County’s current “Turquoise” health level is apparently being extended and the promise for further improvement is widely anticipated, mayor Sandra Whitehead and commissioner Randall Aragon each expressed a need for caution and careful planning. Both stated a personal desire to organize some level of a Fiesta celebration, but also clearly emphasized a critical need to assure any events that might be held would comply, and could be effectively managed within whatever health guidelines might be in effect over May 1 and 2.
T-or-C Police Department Deputy Chief Erica Baker expressed confidence in her department’s ability to effectively secure proposed events. This, along with a state police representatives and city staff members agreeing that a number traditional Fiesta events could be safely managed within health restrictions, prompted commissioners to unanimously support a motion to set the ball in motion for Fiesta 2021.
•The March 10 commission meeting included approval of a wholesale liquor license application for the T-or-C Brewing Company. The board also rendered unanimous support for two US Department of Agriculture funding applications, which are respectively aimed toward future equipment needs and the necessary replacement of one of the city’s two main electrical transformers.
•The commission’s session was further highlighted by an extensive presentation from water/wastewater division director Jesse Cole, which detailed the city’s response to a series of major water system failures over the final week of February. Cole’s presentation went on to emphasize the efforts of staff in assuring compliance toward all regulatory requirements, as well as their dedication toward improving the city’s ever-aging infrastructure.
