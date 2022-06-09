In addressing a series of action items on the June 8 regular meeting agenda, the Truth or Consequences City Commission joined in unanimously approving a number of sub-recipient appropriations, which will assist a variety of non-profit service organizations throughout the community. Commissioners quickly tended to these measures with little discussion, as the board had previously received statements from group representatives and approved the allocated amounts for the city’s 2022/2023 preliminary operating budget.
Board members first endorsed four allotments from the city’s general fund. In succession commissioners pledged $1,000 for the Companion Animal Action Team, $2,000 to assist the Domestic Abuse Intervention Center, $35,000 to support the Sierra Office on Aging and $5,000 for The Club of Sierra County.
Moving on to several appropriations from the city’s portion of Lodgers Tax Fund revenues, commissioners secured $5,000 for Geronimo Trails Scenic Byways, $35,000 for MainStreet T-or-C, $17,000 for the Sierra County Recreation and Tourism Advisory Board, and $25,000 for the Sunny 505 advertising firm.
Turning last to several appropriations derived from the Lodgers Tax Board’s available revenue, the commission fully supported decisions already endorsed by that body’s members. Stated allocations approved by the commission included $3,059.92 to T-or-C’s Chamber of Commerce, $1,267.28 to Geronimo Trails Scenic Byways, $1,562.40 to the Sierra County Arts Council and $3,000 to the Sierra Health Council.
INTEREST BOON APPROVED
One of the action items wholly endorsed by commission members, was an amendment to a promissory note for a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan approved in 2019, which will provide a considerable savings for the municipality. City manager Bruce Swingle said the proposal would allow T-or-C to reduce the established interest rate from its present 1.2-percent, to a much improved 0.01-percent. Board members were told this would apply to a principle amount of $373,000 and would factor significantly in the city’s favor.
OTHER ITEMS AND REPORTS
•Commissioners unanimously approved two measures proposed by T-or-C Police Department Chief Victor Rodriguez. One would establish a formal working agreement with the US Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, which Rodriguez said would further mutual cooperation between the agencies and open up the door for officer training opportunities. Board members also approved a renewed agreement with the New Mexico Mounted Patrol, whom the Chief said have provided valuable service for the community, most recently assisting with Fiesta 2022.
•In moving to endorse a cooperative agreement with the New Mexico Tourism Department, commissioner Destiny Mitchel noted the approximate $27,000 expenditure itemized in the document exceeded the board’s previous approved amount by $2,000. City manager Swingle acknowledged the discrepancy and relayed how language regarding the final amount was somewhat vague. While assuring the board he was cognizant of the allotted $25,000, Swingle said it was possible the administration would have to secure an additional $2,000 and said he would soon be able to provide the commission with an accurate cost. In this regard, Mitchell entered a motion to approve the agreement after the final amount had been verified, which was supported by an unanimous vote from the commission.
•After affirming the added legal assistance has proven to be beneficial for the municipality, commissioners unanimously approved a renewed contract with the Coppler Law Firm for the upcoming 2022/2023 fiscal year.
•During her regular report, commissioner Merry Jo Fahl said recent wildfires had raised concern about the community’s preparedness. In hopes of furthering efforts to help citizens become aware of actions they might take to help reduce incidents and lessen the impacts of wildfires, Fahl said she would be scheduling a workshop/presentation to precede the commission’s next regular meeting.
•The city manager also highlighted the ongoing Black Fire during his regular report. Noting the conflagration was at, or surpassing 300,000 acres that morning, Swingle suggested the blaze was undoubtedly a significant forest fire and an historical event. He told commissioners that the city has been providing assistance to forest service officials who have been battling the Black Fire and shared a note of appreciation he recently received from the Forest Service in this regard.
