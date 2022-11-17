Among decisions rendered by the Truth or Consequences City Commission during the board’s November 16 regular meeting, was an unanimous agreement to adopt a recommendation from the Municipal Ordinance Jurisdiction Advisory Committee, and move forward with steps to shut down operations of the municipal court. This action would follow a similar cost-benefit move by the City of Elephant Butte and other municipalities, which have already enacted similar measures. Once completed, cases formerly addressed by the municipal court will instead be forwarded through Sierra County’s Magistrate Court.
The commission’s endorsement will now initiate an ordinance process to formalize the municipal court’s dissolution. This process will include publication of the proposed ordinance and a public hearing, before commissioners address final consideration.
While outlining the designated committee’s report and recommendation, city manager Bruce Swingle noted a proposed addition to documents already in line for submission to the state’s supreme court. He told commissioners Municipal Court Judge Beatrice Sanders was requesting to attach a statement and/or comments regarding the proposed action with the package bound for the supreme court’s review. Swingle indicated the commission could decide to include the Judge’s comments, or opt to forego her request.
Before board members considered Judge Sanders’ request, city attorney Jay Rubin suggested commissioners might postpone the decision until the ordinance is written. He detailed how approval of the committee’s recommendation, would follow with a directive for him to prepare the ordinance, and how this process would include an opportunity for public statements before final consideration. Rubin said at that point the city’s request to dissolve the municipal court would be ready to forward to the supreme court and commissioners could then opt to include, or not include Judge Sanders’ statement.
With this acknowledged, commissioners chose to set the judge’s request aside, before joining in approving the committees’ recommendation and initiating the associated ordinance process.
CONTRACTS ADDRESSED
Commissioners tended to a series of contracts and contract extensions, and perhaps topping the list was board approval of an agreement with the city’s new police chief, Luis Tavizon. City manager Swingle said the proposed contract would be for two years, with three renewal options, and said the chief’s salary would be in line with the city’s established pay plan. He also told commissioners they would likely be asked to address a subsequent agreement pertaining to an apartment rental, noting that Tavizon might need the temporary lodging, as he is taking steps to relocate his family to the community and is still actively engaged in a search for a suitable residence.
Swingle further noted that with the board’s approval of the contract, Tavizon would officially begin working with the police department Monday, November 21.
•After assistant city manager Traci Alvarez detailed ongoing efforts to secure new contract bids for airport management, board members unanimously approved a six-month contract extension for the current airport management firm, Tech-45. Before commissioners formally considered the measure, Alvarez emphasized the contract before the board included a 30-day termination clause, which would allow the city to exit from the agreement should a replacement firm be identified within the six month extension.
•Commissioners also approved a contract extension with the Albuquerque-based construction and engineering firm, WH Pacific, Inc. Alvarez relayed how this was one of several firms contracted last year in the city’s effort to assure on-call engineering services were available when required. She said WH Pacific was presently working on a drainage plan for the downtown district and in this regard, encouraged board members to support the one-year extension.
After the city attorney confirmed there were no revisions to the original agreement, commissioners unanimously endorsed a motion to approve the extension.
ABATEMENT EFFORT ADVANCED
Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution No.18 22/23, initiating renewed property abatement procedures for a residence at 731 Wyona. Code Enforcement Officer Jamie Sweeney outlined long-standing issues pertaining to accumulated debris, trash and other materials on the property. She led commission members through documents and photographs detailing many years of efforts by city authorities encouraging the owner to bring the property into compliance with municipal codes, with no measurable success.
While a public statement was offered in support of the property owner earlier in the session, the board chose to refrain from accepting additional comments when addressing the resolution, noting approval of the measure would initiate a new ordinance and related processes. As noted above, the ordinance process will include a public hearing and board members agreed that any additional statements from the property owner or other concerned individuals would be addressed at that time.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•At the meeting’s outset, mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler, who was presiding over the morning’s session, read a formal proclamation into the record designating Saturday, November 26 at Small Business Saturday throughout the city. He and fellow board members encouraged area residents to consider shopping local on that day and throughout the coming holiday season to support local businesses.
•In separate actions, commissioners approved two right-of-way agreements with the US Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management. City manager Swingle said the first measure would provide the city’s street department access to the Cuchillo Dam. He told board members this would be a no-cost 30-year agreement that would assure the completion of regular maintenance of the dam.
The second measure approved by the board would provide right-of-way access to a water line from the municipal airport that serves the T-or-C Trap Club facility. Swingle said this would be a 10-year agreement with a required $1,000 payment from the city.
•Board members approved Resolution No.16 22/23, initiating reimbursement for a completed sanitary sewer asset management plan.
•Other action items included approval of several budget adjustment requests, commission endorsement of expenditures exceeding $20,000 and the reappointment of Teresa Hafner for another term with the Library Advisory Board.
•During his regular report, city manager Swingle expressed appreciation for community voters support of both general bond questions that appeared on the November 8 ballot. He indicated the additional revenue to be directed toward streets, water and wastewater improvements would be very beneficial.
•In addressing continuing water leaks, the city manager praised the ongoing efforts of department staff members and told the board that steps are now being taken to potentially secure additional emergency funding to address major concerns with both the water and wastewater infrastructure.
•The city manager also alerted commissioners to a decision by the Village of Williamsburg to terminate their contract with the city for law enforcement and animal control services. He said as of December 1, the Sierra County Sheriffs Department would be handling law enforcement services for the Village, and emphasized that T-or-C Police would no longer hold jurisdiction for Williamsburg.
Mayor Amanda Forrister questioned how the Village would be addressing animal control, as the Sheriffs Department does not provide such services. She also questioned how the T-or-C Police Department would handle support and response to calls for service from the Village.
City manager Swingle said he could provide no insight pertaining to how the Village would manage animal control. While noting after December 1 the TCPD could respond to the Village if called upon by the Sheriff’s Department under a mutual aid agreement, officers would not be responding to calls from Williamsburg. He noted how this will be frustrating for TCPD officers, who remain close in proximity to Williamsburg but will not be permitted to respond when incidents occur.
•During her regular report, commissioner Merry Jo Fahl reiterated significant concerns about future renovation of the Cantrell Dam and ongoing maintenance of three recognized dam structures within the city. She relayed how it is important for the city to remain proactive toward maintenance, as failure to do so could place heavy liabilities on the municipality.
Responding to Fahl’s desire for the issue to be more fully discussed, city manger Swingle indicated steps would be taken to provide the commission with a detailed engineering presentation.
•In addition to reemphasizing Small Business Saturday, November 26, mayor pro-tem Hechler announced that the Fiesta committee would be hosting a special Jingle Bell Race on the first weekend in December. Additional information about this event and other upcoming Fiesta-related activities can be found by visiting the T-or-C Fiesta Facebook page.
