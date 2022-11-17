Sweeney & board 2-3 col w-story.tif

Among decisions rendered by the Truth or Consequences City Commission during the board’s November 16 regular meeting, was an unanimous agreement to adopt a recommendation from the Municipal Ordinance Jurisdiction Advisory Committee, and move forward with steps to shut down operations of the municipal court. This action would follow a similar cost-benefit move by the City of Elephant Butte and other municipalities, which have already enacted similar measures. Once completed, cases formerly addressed by the municipal court will instead be forwarded through Sierra County’s Magistrate Court. 

The commission’s endorsement will now initiate an ordinance process to formalize the municipal court’s dissolution. This process will include publication of the proposed ordinance and a public hearing, before commissioners address final consideration.  

