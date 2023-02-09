In a regular meeting that saw the Truth or Consequences City Commission set aside several measures for additional information February 8, board members did address several action items, among these measure was the final consideration of a proposed advisory board merger, which was unanimously approved.
This action endorsed a request to eliminate the former golf course advisory board and to merge its functions into the city’s parks and recreation advisory board. The change was prompted by a long running lack of volunteers for the golf course board, which left the body unable to properly oversee the facility’s operations.
Members of the parks and recreation advisory board recognized this situation and recommended a merging of the boards to assure golf course operations and issues would be regularly addressed.
In effecting the merger, community services director OJ Hechler and the advisory board members agreed to recommend an eight person board, which would include three ex-officio (non-voting) city staff members and five appointed voting positions.
Commissioners were asked to consider two associated ordinance amendments. Both measures had previously been published for the public to review and each was preceded by respective public hearings, which rendered no statements of support or objection.
In discussion, commissioners expressed support for the change. They also agreed that the merger would allow golf course operations to be more effectively reviewed, while at the same time lessen the demand for community volunteers to assure the parks and recreation advisory board remains active and functional.
FOR FUTHER CONSIDERATION
As previously noted, commissioners opted to postpone action on three of the morning’s agenda items, seeking a clarification of information and/or the establishment of specific municipal policies before addressing the proposed measures.
•The first action item in this regard was the requested publication of proposed ordinance revisions, aimed at installing oversight and municipal control over mandated annual fee increases now in place for the city’s water, wastewater and sanitation services.
The recommendation was introduced by Public Utility Advisory Board chairman George Szigeti, who outlined a suggested plan that would require affected department leaders to justify a continuing need for the set increases once every three years. Szigeti explained how this process would allow city leaders to determine if the increase should be maintained, increased, decreased, or temporarily postponed.
In discussion, mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler affirmed that the current annual increase for both the sanitation and wastewater departments was set at five-percent, while the water department’s annual increase was tied to the national Consumer Price Index.
He noted how over past years the city had allowed necessary rate increases to lag, which in turn placed a heavier and heavier burden on department budgets. The mayor pro-tem suggested that aligning with CPI seemed to make more sense as it would prevent the city from falling behind, but said he felt the issue required more thought. Later in the discussion, Hechler pointed out how the mandated five-percent increases not tied to the CPI actually placed the city behind, when the annual consumer index figure recently rose to 5.1-percent and later to 9.1-percent. He suggested a closer examination of the potential of tying all the annual increases to the CPI might be in order.
Mayor Amanda Forrister expressed concerns about the proposed requirement for department supervisors to outline fee justifications for the PUAB and suggested members of the advisory board should instead participate with the commission’s annual budget hearings to gather related information.
Assistant City Manager Traci Alvarez pointed out how the mandated increases were directly tied to US Department of Agriculture loan agreements. While indicating revisions might be possible, she said consultation with federal officials would be necessary before the board could move forward with any proposed changes.
With these points noted, commissioners unanimously approved the mayor pro-tem’s motion to postpone consideration of the action.
•Commissioners also opted to set aside a proposed mutual aid agreement between the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department and the T-or-C Police Department. Although city manager Bruce Swingle and commissioners acknowledged the importance of providing mutual law enforcement support in emergency situations, questions were raised about how the agreement as written could see T-or-C officers responding to non-emergency calls in Williamsburg, when sheriffs deputies are elsewhere in the county and effectively unable to respond.
The city manager emphasized how the Village of Williamsburg secured an agreement with the Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services. Although expressing full support for mutual aid when truly required, Swingle said further clarification of the agreement would be necessary to assure T-or-C officers are not to be regularly called upon to address standard law enforcement services for the village.
Swingle also pointed out provisions in the proposed agreement, which he said would appear to require the city to obtain authorization from the sheriff’s department before conducting standard investigations and/or similar activities in unincorporated areas of the county. He emphasized how the authority to conduct such activities are within the rights of the city and all other law enforcement agencies, and suggested further clarification of the agreement would be necessary.
Mayor Forrister acknowledged the city manager’s concerns and indicated she too was leery about how the agreement could be utilized to effectively supplement the sheriff’s department’s law enforcement responsibilities for Williamsburg.
Commissioners agreed that further clarification of the agreement would be required before moving forward and joined in unanimously approving a motion to postpone consideration of the proposed mutual aid agreement.
•Board members further opted to postpone consideration of two proposed donations, which were seeking to establish memorials honoring community residents. The recommendations were both seeking to establish memorial benches within the city’s parks.
While the citizens requesting the memorials were offering monetary support for the installments, mayor pro-tem Hechler suggested the city needed to first establish a formal policy governing memorials before addressing the requests.
City manager Swingle agreed with Hechler. He pointed out how one of the proposed memorials included religious statements that in the future could raise legal issues for the municipality. While also expressing support for such memorials and suggesting the city’s response should be timely, Swingle told the board he would recommend postponing action on the requests until clear policies are in place.
Commissioners indicated agreement with the mayor pro-tem and Swingle, and joined in unanimously supporting a motion to postpone consideration of the memorial proposals.
BOND SALE TO PUBLICATION
Commissioners unanimously approved the publication of Ordinance No. 745, which will seek to sell one-quarter ($750,000) of the general obligation bonds approved by local voters to support water, wastewater and street improvements last November. Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead outlined the measure and confirmed that the city would have four years to sell the entire three million in voter endorsed bonds. He indicated that further details about the proposed actions would be reviewed when commissioners return to consider the measure after publication.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Commissioners joined in unanimously approving Resolution No. 30-22/23, supporting the proposed addition of a fourth spoke/connection to the Date Street roundabout in line to be constructed at the Highway 181 interchange. As previously reported, this request was made by local developer Randy Ashbaugh to assure a roadway connecting areas earmarked for future development west of the intersection.
Commission members acknowledged the receipt of $130,000 from Ashbaugh to address necessary plan revisions and a required traffic study.
City manager Swingle supported the request affirmed that Ashbaugh would be responsible for all associated costs and would be required to complete construction of the spoke addition within three years of the roundabout’s completion.
•Board members unanimously approved Resolution No. 29-22/23, which repealed regulations pertaining to lodgers tax allocations to include government entities on the list of qualified recipients. The city manager noted how this measure would align the municipality with established state regulations and indicated the move would benefit the city.
•In other action, commissioners approved several budget adjustments, as well as a proposed lease agreement for land being utilized for the Sierra Del Rio golf course driving range, and three separate lodgers tax funding requests.
•During his regular report, city manager Swingle offered praise for city crew members, contractors and local agencies who joined forces to address a major water line break that flooded areas of the downtown district January 25. He first relayed how the exact location of the eight-inch water main was unknown and said it was accidentally ruptured during a required excavation. Swingle then outlined how in facing flooded streets and freezing temperatures, city crews, contractor employees, with support from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, were able to minimize the impact and prevented what he said could have become a catastrophic situation.
•The city manager also praised assistant city manager Alvarez for securing a $163,000 grant to develop a citywide traffic safety plan. He noted how acquiring such a plan would open the door to potentially significant funding for roadway improvements.
•Swingle further confirmed that engineers are recommending a closure of the Lee Belle Johnson Building to address structural concerns. He said efforts are now focused on securing a prominent downtown location for the Geronimo Trails Scenic Byways visitors center.
