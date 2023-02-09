Sean & Board 2-3 col w-story.tif

PARKS IN FOCUS - Addressing one of several employee milestones during the February 8 city commission meeting, community services director OJ Hechler, at podium, applauded parks and recreation department manager Sean Barnes, standing to Hechler’s left, for both his continuing efforts and the successful completion of his first full year with the city. Later in the session, Hechler presented the board with the final consideration of two ordinance revisions, which they approved and will now officially merge the former golf course advisory board into the more active parks and recreation advisory board. 

In a regular meeting that saw the Truth or Consequences City Commission set aside several measures for additional information February 8,  board members did address several action items, among these measure was the final consideration of a proposed advisory board merger, which was unanimously approved. 

This action endorsed a request to eliminate the former golf course advisory board and to merge its functions into the city’s parks and recreation advisory board. The change was prompted by a long running lack of volunteers for the golf course board, which left the body unable to properly oversee the facility’s operations. 

