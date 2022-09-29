Following a presentation outlining a recently completed Wastewater Asset Management Plan September 28, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners joined in a 3-to-0 unanimous vote approving Resolution No. 12 22/23, formally adopting the comprehensive assessment and approach toward improvement. Wilson & Company engineer Alfredo Holguin detailed the study, which not only provides city authorities with the most complete overview of the wastewater system yet realized, but also suggests a priority for future initiatives, along with a funding strategy.
•In other action, commissioners unanimously endorsed the publication of a lodgers tax ordinance revision aimed at better capturing Air B&B generated revenue, approved a revision for the North Date Street roundabout project, and acknowledged receipt of approximately $1.6 million in federal assistance for water system upgrades.
