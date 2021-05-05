Truth or Consequences City commissioners, administrative staff members and department managers gathered Wednesday morning May 5 for the first of what will likely be more budget related workshops/meetings in the weeks ahead.
The full day session was the first formal meeting attended by newly hired city manager Bruce Swingle, who officially joined the city’s staff Monday, May 3.
Offering a few statements at the meeting’s outset, Swingle first said he was very impressed by the city’s staff and department heads he has so far had the opportunity to meet, and then turned the board’s attention to serious concerns about the budget.
Swingle said his initial review of the present city budget revealed inflated expectations and an immediate need to trim at least $1.14 million before June 30. While noting this, the city manager also pointed to pressing concerns with the municipal swimming pool and necessary electrical system upgrades the budget won’t presently support.
With these points noted, commissioners moved on to meet with department managers. In the process, board members acknowledged the true need for the aforementioned electrical system upgrade and other necessary expenditures, which elevated the amount of revenue to be cut from the present budget to nearer $4 million.
This sobering factor prompted the commission to carefully scrutinize every aspect of department budgets and fiscal planning as the meeting progressed. While not wholly successful, the effort was able to reduce the budget overage to near $735,000 by days end.
Although closer to their goal of eliminating excess demands on the budget, commissioners acknowledged that additional work will be necessary to both address the remaining overage, as well as to clarify other concerns raised during the review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.