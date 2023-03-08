Included in action items addressed by the Truth or Consequences City Commission during the board’s March 8 regular meeting, were two measures accepting near $2 million in grant funding.
Commission members first joined in unanimously accepting an approximate $440,000 New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration grant, this measure will assure the purchase and installation of new playground and exercise equipment for Ralph Edwards Park.
The board then also rendered unanimous approval for the acceptance of a $1.6 million congressional spending grant secured by Senator Martin Heinrich. This revenue will be directed toward phase-three water meter upgrades and additional water system improvements.
•In other action, commissioners endorsed an agreement that will initiate a new solid waste rate study, okayed the sale of surplus electric department materials and approved three property requests previously endorsed by the planning and zoning board.
