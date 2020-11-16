Among several agenda items addressed during their November 16 regular meeting, members of Truth or Consequences’ (T-or-C) Public Utility Advisory Board (PUAB) tended to an election of officers. By majority 4-to-1 decisions, the PUAB selected newly appointed member George Szigeti (above left) to serve as board chairman and approved the nomination of former chairman Jeff Dornbusch (above right) to now serve as board vice-chair.
•Although no other formal decisions were rendered during the evening’s session, board members discussed the city’s solar energy ordinance in depth and agreed to return to the issue during their next session to further evaluation of potential revisions.
•Board members also received a brief update about the ongoing AMI electric meter installation process, and before adjourning, agreed to hold their next meeting on Monday evening, December 14
