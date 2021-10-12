Among reports addressed by the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Tuesday evening October 12, was an update by municipal swimming pool manager Kyle Blacklock. After noting the recent repair project was now complete, Blacklock said efforts were now underway to reopen the facility. While final details still need to be worked out, he told board members present plans would see the swimming pool reopen with an adjusted winter schedule Monday, October 18.
In addition to further updates regarding the Louis Armijo Sports Complex, dog park and a variety of upcoming events, Tuesday’s session focused on a proposal urging city leaders to support community basketball. Local resident Bob Walker outlined the need for an indoor venue, where youngsters and others could gather for casual play. Board members acknowledged that the city does own portable goals and indicated they would take steps to secure and make appropriate venues available.
Following the evening’s regular meeting, board members held a public workshop to discuss options for the Ralph Edwards Park gazebo/shade structure. Parks and recreation department manager Ryan Lawler led members through a variety of structural options relating to his available budget. Members recognized the need for improved shading, but also agreed that as the city’s premier park facility, an effective yet aesthetically pleasing structure would be preferable over simple shading options.
No decisions were rendered during the workshop and board members indicated the effort to finalize a design and construction plans would continue.
