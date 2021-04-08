Swim team tryouts start next week! The Sierra County Swim Team will begin their summer season early, getting a jumpstart after not being able to complete in 2020.
Try-outs for new swimmers are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4 to 4:15 p.m. during the month of April at the Truth or Consequences swimming pool, located at 775 Daniels. We will have registration paperwork available each day.
The cost to join the team this summer has yet to be determined, and will be based upon the contract for the pool rental agreement. The swim team is part of the A.C.T. summer youth program, which runs June 1 through August 1; more information will be available on that later. For more information, call Destiny at 5757407542 or join our group on facebook/sierracountyswimteam.
It’s warming up finally and time to make some splashes! Ages 18 and under are invited; children must be able to doggie paddle in order to join – we’ll teach the rest! Swim lessons will also be offered by A.C.T. beginning in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.