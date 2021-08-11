Truth or Consequences City Commission members joined with Police Department Chief Victor Rodriguez and local resident Michelle Cummins in applauding the swift response by Sergeant Rafael Marin and Officer Anthony Zagorski to a recent home intruder call during the board’s August 11 regular meeting.
The incident was outlined for board members by Cummins, who explained how she was surprised by a home intruder and managed to keep him at bay while phoning 911 for assistance. While fearing for her personal safety, Cummins told commissioners that Sergeant Marin and Zagorski arrived on scene only minutes later and were successful in safely resolving the incident. She praised both officers as her personal heroes and joined those on hand in applauding Marin and Zagorski’s actions as Chief Rodriguez presented each with a special commendation.
Pictured above standing left to right were, Michell Cummins, Chief Victor Rodriguez, Sergeant Rafael Marin and Officer Anthony Zagorski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.