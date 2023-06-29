Gov Board 2-3 col w-story.tiff

As there were no items of new or old business included on the Sierra Vista Hospital Governing Board’s June 27 regular meeting agenda, board members centered their attention on standard department and board reports. The session also provided an opportunity for the board to further discussion regarding refinement of the hospital’s official mission/vision and values statements, as well as to review recently proposed revisions to the governing board’s bylaws.

 

