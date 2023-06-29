As there were no items of new or old business included on the Sierra Vista Hospital Governing Board’s June 27 regular meeting agenda, board members centered their attention on standard department and board reports. The session also provided an opportunity for the board to further discussion regarding refinement of the hospital’s official mission/vision and values statements, as well as to review recently proposed revisions to the governing board’s bylaws.
FISCAL MILESTONE
In outlining the hospital’s financial summaries for the month of May, Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang affirmed that the facility recorded $6,288,038 in gross revenue. He also reported significant increases in the number of patients seen in the hospital’s rural health clinic and emergency room than were recorded in April.
At the same time, overall patient numbers declined slightly in May, while an approximate $201,000 increase in contracted services expenses and overall revenue deductions of more than $3.4 million, tallied out to an actual net income loss of $324,195.
Despite the net loss, governing board chairman Bruce Swingle emphasized how the $6.2 gross revenue figure marked a new high for the facility. He extended kudos to the hospital’s administration and staff for achieving the revenue increase and In acknowledging the significant expenditures that seemingly eroded the gain, stressed how revenue increases regularly bring added costs into the equation.
Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran supported Swingle’s assessment and pointed out how the recent addition of cardiology and surgical services provides significant “downstream” revenue for related diagnostic procedures effected within the facility.
STAFFING GROWTH & OPPORTUNITIES
During his monthly report, Director of Human Resources and External Relations, LJ Baker said thus far this year, SVH has welcomed 100 new hires and/or rehires, while incurring 109 terminations for the same period. While this would appear to be a clear decline, Baker noted how the recent addition of cardiology, surgery and other services has led to an overall increase in staff members, rising from 198 in May 2022, to 214 employees at the conclusion of May 2023.
Indicating he was pleased with the advances, Baker also confirmed a recent and positive interview with a prospective candidate for the hospital’s vacant Director of IT post. At the same time he noted how a number employees would soon be leaving the facility, leading to the need to secure additional staff for the facility’s business office, physical therapy department and a variety of other positions.
In addition to seeking prospective employees through standard advertising, Baker told the governing board he was currently working to organize a special in-house job fair later this summer. He noted how some potential candidates may miss position vacancies published online and in various locations. Baker pointed out how the job fair approach would bring interested candidates into the facility, where they could be provided more details about the available posts, questions could be answered and applications completed. He expressed hope that such an approach might better alert potential applicants within the community to the many opportunities available at SVH.
•Baker further confirmed that all of Sierra County’s legislative representatives have recently toured the hospital. He indicated they all expressed support for SVH and its current initiatives and suggested this effort to familiarize elected leaders with the hospital could yield positive support for future funding.
PETITION EFFORT LAGGING
With just over two weeks left until a formal petition seeking a public referendum regarding the potential creation of a special hospital district is due to be turned in to county authorities, chairman Swingle reported that more than 200 signatures were still necessary to eclipse the required 492 needed to place the question on November’s ballot.
In initiating this renewed effort in January, board members expressed support for the move and indicated they would work diligently with members of the Joint Powers Commission to acquire the necessary number of citizen signatures. While there have been no reports of difficulties encountered in this process, the reported acquisition of only 292 signatures since January would seem to bring the overt enthusiasm initially expressed by hospital leaders into question.
ADDITIONAL REPORTS
•During her monthly report Chief Nursing Officer Sheila Adams said in addition to their regular duties, her staff was focusing in on the hospital’s ongoing transition to the new Cerner IT system. In addition to outlining successful efforts by EMS team members in assisting local patients to physician appointments, increasing numbers of surgical procedures and a project to examine 72 hour emergency department returns, Adams relayed significant improvements pertaining to medication scanning. Previously, the CNO said due to labeling issues SVH staff members were only able to formally scan approximately 18-percent of in-house medications into the IT system. After working with the hospital’s pharmacist, she told board members the scanning rate has recently exceeded 70-percent. Adams indicated further efforts would be made to increase the application of this informational safeguard.
•Adams also confirmed that SVH’s EMS team distributed at least 270 free life preservers to patrons visiting Elephant Butte Lake State Park over the Memorial Day holiday. She said this successful program would be repeated for the coming Fourth of July holiday and noted the SVH team would again be situated near the park’s entrance.
•Chairman Swingle offered board members a report on his recent attendance at a special conference hosted by the New Mexico Hospital Association. He relayed how one speaker highlighted how current state policies have eroded tort caps on malpractice, prompting new lawsuits and an exodus of insurance agencies leading to his conclusion that healthcare in New Mexico is in a critical state of the highest order.
Swingle went on to emphasize a portion of the conference centering on hospital boards, pointing out that the primary goal of such bodies is to support the efforts of their hospital’s CEO. He pointed out how the program stressed that a CEO’s success translated directly into success for the facility in question.
In addition to urging the board to recognize this objective, Swingle encouraged all members to participate in available training to assure they become as proficient as possible in effecting the board’s responsibilities.
•CEO Corcoran confirmed the recent loss of a generator and told the board SVH was presently renting a replacement unit. He said presently, staff were engaged in assessing the value of either purchasing a new generator, or acquiring a new unit through a long term lease option.
•Although the COVID-19 health emergency officially ended last month, SVH and other medical facilities continue to offer testing and closely monitor positive test results. Thus far this month, Corcoran said SVH had conducted 26 tests, with only one returning as positive for COVID-19. The CEO confirmed that individuals contracting the virus have been consistently experiencing milder symptoms than initially seen during the pandemic. Despite this apparent decline in severity, Corcoran said SVH would join with other hospitals in continuing to monitor for the potential reemergence of the virus and/or potentially muted varieties.
