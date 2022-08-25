Frank & new docs 3 col w-story.tif

The Sierra Vista Hospital Governing Board officially welcomed two new physicians to the facility’s medical team Tuesday, August 23. Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran first introduced board members to Dr. Sonia Seufer, who most recently hails from Bagdad, Arizona and will be bringing 30-years of professional experience in family health to the hospital’s staff. The CEO then introduced the board to Dr. Erica Palin, who originally hails from a small rural community in Virginia and just recently completed her residency in nearby Silver City. Palin also specializes in family medicine and Corcoran noted that both she and Seufer will further bring pediatric experience to the hospital’s services. 

Seufer and Palin will now in turn begin welcoming patients as members of the hospital’s Rural Health Clinic’s staff, and both indicated they were pleased with the opportunity to serve the residents of Sierra County. 

