The Sierra Vista Hospital Governing Board officially welcomed two new physicians to the facility’s medical team Tuesday, August 23. Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran first introduced board members to Dr. Sonia Seufer, who most recently hails from Bagdad, Arizona and will be bringing 30-years of professional experience in family health to the hospital’s staff. The CEO then introduced the board to Dr. Erica Palin, who originally hails from a small rural community in Virginia and just recently completed her residency in nearby Silver City. Palin also specializes in family medicine and Corcoran noted that both she and Seufer will further bring pediatric experience to the hospital’s services.
Seufer and Palin will now in turn begin welcoming patients as members of the hospital’s Rural Health Clinic’s staff, and both indicated they were pleased with the opportunity to serve the residents of Sierra County.
•Tending to another physician related matter later in the afternoon’s regular meeting, governing board members unanimously approved a contract renewal with Emergency Staffing Solutions, a Texas-based firm specializing in providing hospitals with emergency room physicians and other qualified staff members. After briefly discussing a proposed alternative provider, board members agreed that ESS has proven successful in securing quality team members and quickly joined in endorsing the contract renewal.
SLEEP STUDY APPROVED
The CEO introduced a proposed sleep study program, which he had previously outlined for board members earlier this summer. Corcoran said he had since evaluated data and conducted a cost/benefit analysis, which showed that SVH could realize significant benefits from the proposed initiative. Balancing costs against projected benefits, he told board members SVH could expect to realize approximately $1.9 million over the proposed five-year contract agreement.
In discussion, T-or-C representative Art Burger noted the agreement would not only involve a $72,000 annual contract expense, but would include use of space within the hospital and the assistance of hospital staff. Noting a present uncertainty regarding all fiscal activities, Burger questioned if SVH would truly realize the income forecasted by the CEO and suggested the hospital space in question might be utilized for more beneficial options.
While acknowledging Burger’s concerns, Corcoran noted that the contract would include a 90-day opt out clause for both parties. After further pointing out how the program would not provide any major issues for hospital staff and would be utilizing the provided space during nighttime hours, he suggested the program was worthy of try and encouraged board members to support the initiative.
Once assured SVH would have the option of withdrawing from the program if it proves to be fiscally unsatisfactory, board members joined in unanimously approving the sleep study program, with Burger opting to abstain from the vote.
CONTRACT ACTIONS
In addition to the previously noted ESS contract extension, the afternoon’s agenda included a series of other contract agreements, which addressed a variety of maintenance needs and hospital services.
Board members first joined in approving a new insurance umbrella, which the CEO said would replace the hospital’s former provider, who opted to discontinue its services following recent legal changes within the industry. Corcoran went on to outline how the new offer by HUB International Insurance Services would provide full coverage for SVH, including malpractice insurance, for approximately $700,000 per year. Noting this was already less than industry-wide increases would have pushed the facility’s previous agreement to, the CEO quickly gained board members’ unanimous support for the new insurance contract.
Board members then moved on to likewise fully approve a new contracts with separate entities for preventative equipment maintenance, preventative boiler maintenance, as well as an agreement for a full testing and balancing of airflow throughout the hospital. Corcoran noted how the latter contract was not only important for SVH’s fledgling operating room and related services, but was essential throughout the facility for the effective control of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
The governing board further approved a lease agreement for a local residence to house visiting surgical staff members, as well as a five-year lease agreement for new hematology equipment.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Board members unanimously approved the appointment of staff member Bettina Fitzgerald RN, BSN, to now serve as SVH’s Infection Control Officer.
•In addition to endorsing the July financial report, the governing board joined in approving August’s medical staff report, which included extensive revisions and updates to the hospital’s quality improvement program outlined by Chief Nursing Officer Sheila Adams.
•Included in Human Resources Director LJ Baker’s regular report, which centered upon ongoing efforts to secure quality staff members, was the pending development of new programs with Hot Springs High School. Baker said the initiative would aim to create an internship program that would both engage students and encourage them to consider careers with SVH or other opportunities in the medical field.
Before moving on to other agenda items, Baker confirmed the completion of his initial 90-day contract with the hospital. Noting he was very pleased with both his post and the community, Baker told board members he had signed a contract extension for an indefinite period and would now be removing “interim” from his position title.
•During her regular report, CNO Adams confirmed the arrival of another nurse through the PassportUSA program, as well as delivery of the new hospital’s non-emergency transportation vehicle, which will soon be ready for service.
•The CEO provided the governing board with detailed information regarding two potential IT system provider options, to replace SVH’s now near-defunct Athena software system. While no decisions were rendered, Corcoran urged members to closely review the material and indicated a decision would soon be necessary.
•During his regular report, the CEO noted SVH would be moving forward with the planned introduction of a “Meds to Beds” program, which will work with Davis Fleck United Pharmacy to assure home delivery of medications for discharge patients and other services aimed at improving overall patient care.
•Corcoran also reported the near three-year project to reroute vital utility lines and conduits from a collapsing underground tunnel is nearing completion. He told board members the electrical connections were reestablished over the past week and said contractors were presently focusing on the installation of required insulation material. Once this task is completed, the CEO said efforts would turn towards the excavation and filling-in of the old tunnel, which would bring the extensive project to conclusion.
