Among several updates Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran provided members of the hospital’s Joint Powers Commission during their April 21 regular meeting, was confirmation that initial appointments for the facility’s new MRI scanning unit had already covered the added costs. Last month, hospital authorities approved a new agreement which will now allow SVH to offer full-time MRI scanning services. Prior to voting on the agreement, governing board members were reminded how the previous service was only actively scanning for one day a week. At that time the CEO pointed out that while the new service would require a modest fee increase, the agreement would provide full-time MRI access, as well as complete maintenance package, including future upgrades.
In addition to this important addition, the JPC’s session included a financial overview confirming positive standings by Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang, as well as an operational report by the CEO.
While still pondering potential options, Corcoran said the facility’s staff was nonetheless managing the aftereffects of a waterline break in the old hospital’s surgery unit, which caused considerable damage. He also told the JPC that the ongoing utility tunnel replacement project was nearing its final stages, and alerted the board to a recent expenditure required to temporarily replace and renovate the kitchen’s walk-in freezer unit.
The CEO further affirmed a new contract with Quorum Health Resources to provide Chief Information Officer services for the hospital, as well as the recent hiring of a new Infection Prevention Nurse, and the anticipated addition of two new clinic physicians at some point in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.