After an extensive search, Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) authorities have named Eric Stokes as the hospital’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Assuming a role that has been fulfilled by interim administrative officials since the facility contracted Quorum Health Resources to manage operations in June of 2017. Taking a pause in his obviously busy schedule Tuesday afternoon, October 27, the new CEO shared a few details about his professional experience and life before accepting SVH’s offer.
Stokes brings a 16-year career in hospital administration to his position with SVH. His initial administrative post was with a hospital in Las Vegas, New Mexico and over the year’s, he has gone on to serve with a number of differing hospitals throughout the country. This experience has included working with both non-profit and for-profit facilities, large Level-One care facilities and two other critical access hospitals.
Most recently, Stokes said he was working with a facility in the Yakima, Washington area, and there was involved with the development of two new hospitals.
Excited with the opportunity to now serve SVH, and acknowledging present difficulties surrounding the COVID-19 health emergency, Stokes expressed pleasure in meeting his new staff and confidence in the hospital’s future. He also noted how SVH would be retaining Quorum Health Resources (QHR) as a contracted consultant and said this was very positive. While secure in the experience he has gained, Stokes relayed how he was truly pleased to have QHR’s team remaining as a resource, especially as SVH moves forward through what will obviously be challenging times ahead.
Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Stokes said his early years involved moves to several other communities throughout the country, as his family followed his father’s pursuit of a college basketball scholarship. He relayed how his father eventually set aside athletics, before moving on to earn an MBA in hospital administration and establishing a career in that field. Stokes said he has effectively followed in his father’s footsteps and indicated pride in carrying the hospital administrator’s flag forward.
Over the years, Stokes’ life opportunities and subsequent professional assignments have taken him to over 15 states and at least two other countries. During his teen years, he spent an extended period in Venezuela. While there, he developed a love of the Spanish language, which he would later further at college, and which was one of the motivations he found for returning to New Mexico.
After attending high school in Tyler, Texas, Stokes said he went on to obtain a Bachelors degree in History from the University of Arlington, before moving on to secure his MBA in hospital administration from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Stokes expressed a sincere interest in getting to know the community and local residents in the days ahead. While too early to share any exact plans, the new CEO said he was excited with the opportunity to help SVH grow and to further integrate the hospital’s services with the community’s needs.
