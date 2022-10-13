Among numerous important decisions that will be put before area voters on Election Day, November 8, will be a question seeking the continuation of a two-mill levy that has long supported Sierra Vista Hospital operations. In a brief interview October 10, SVH Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran emphasized the importance of this community support, while stressing a vote to continue the two-mill levy would not increase current taxes paid by area property owners.
Initiated and approved by voters shortly after Sierra County’s municipality’s joined to form the Joint Powers Commission for SVH over twenty years ago, the two-mill levy has since been renewed several times. Corcoran pointed out how revenue derived from the tax has long served to assist the hospital. Emphasizing this point, the CEO noted how last year’s fiscal summaries confirmed SVH finished out the annual cycle approximately $1.3 million to the positive. Of this amount, he said approximately $653,000 was directly attributable to the countywide tax millage, which plays a vital role toward the introduction of new services, as well as assuring a variety of operations, including necessary vehicle and technical equipment maintenance.
As SVH officials continue to seek funding for the proposed expansion of the new hospital, Corcoran said the coming months will nonetheless require a relocation of both Physical Therapy services and EMS operation, which are both presently housed within the old hospital building. Conditions within the old building prompted hospital governing board members to recently agree that demolition of the structure would be necessary for future development. Due to this decision and ongoing issues with the building, the CEO said efforts were now focused on securing a local property and/or temporary buildings to house all services and operations now located in the old building. He indicated that voter approval of the mill levy continuation would significantly assist the facility in this regard, and at the same time would continue to help support many new and existing services. Aside from general operations, revenue from the mill levy will aid with the introduction of surgical, cardiology and sleep study services, which are all poised to begin within the coming months.
Further emphasizing SVH’s important place within the community, Corcoran noted the hospital regularly employs approximately 225 individual both on staff and in vendor support roles. Utilizing established calculations, the CEO said wages and benefits directed towards the hospital’s staff and support team annually amounts to well over $54 million, while the hospital’s economic impact upon the surrounding region amounts to just shy of $75 million every year.
On average, SVH conducts approximately 7,290 patient visits annually, or about 20 per day, and over this past year the hospital’s emergency room alone has treated more than 8,000 patients. In addition to a wide range of community services SVH’s EMS team regularly provides, the hospital consistently extends services for uninsured and/or patients with low income levels. Toward this commitment, Corcoran noted how approximately 80-percent of SVH’s patients are eligible for Medicare/Medicaid programs.
While eagerly awaiting the startup of the new surgical, cardiology and sleep study programs, the CEO recalled how the COVID-19 crisis prompted the facility to introduce modified treatment options such as Telehealth capabilities. Now in place and operational, this remote diagnostic and examination capability will soon assist the hospital’s fledgling behavioral health programs and provide other potential services in the future.
In addition to the medical services provided on a daily basis, the aforementioned points and a wellspring of supporting data clearly defines the vital role SVH regularly fulfills for community residents and visitors. Along with the assurance of professional care and treatment the hospital provides for all citizens, the economic impact SVH brings to Sierra County and area municipalities is substantial.
While recognizing local voters will be asked to consider a number of important items and decisions on November 8, Corcoran expressed his desire for area citizens to continue their support of SVH by approving a continuation of the current two-mill levy.
