Among numerous important decisions that will be put before area voters on Election Day, November 8, will be a question seeking the continuation of a two-mill levy that has long supported Sierra Vista Hospital operations. In a brief interview October 10, SVH Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran emphasized the importance of this community support, while stressing a vote to continue the two-mill levy would not increase current taxes paid by area property owners. 

Initiated and approved by voters shortly after Sierra County’s municipality’s joined to form the Joint Powers Commission for SVH over twenty years ago, the two-mill levy has since been renewed several times. Corcoran pointed out how revenue derived from the tax has long served to assist the hospital. Emphasizing this point, the CEO noted how last year’s fiscal summaries confirmed SVH finished out the annual cycle  approximately $1.3 million to the positive. Of this amount, he said approximately $653,000 was directly attributable to the countywide tax millage, which plays a vital role toward the introduction of new services, as well as assuring a variety of operations, including necessary vehicle and technical equipment maintenance.

