While the threat of a potential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases remains very real, the recent ebb of positive tests results within Sierra County has allowed Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) authorities to focus-in on honing internal operations.
During the hospital governing board’s February 25 regular meeting, members were told the hospital’s financial status remains stable, with significant cash reserves and coronavirus-related funding being kept on hold to assure SVH is prepared to handle any remittance that might be forthcoming.
A final drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Saturday, February 27, and SVH officials otherwise acknowledged that COVID-19 testing, standard vaccination and treatment procedures are all in place and functioning well. With standard patient services also in place, the governing board focused in on readying for an upcoming strategic planning session, as well as assuring end of the fiscal year necessities are being addressed.
The February 25 meeting further included reports regarding the past year’s drop in patient numbers both at SVH and throughout the nation, internal assessment efforts aimed at streamlining operations, as well as regular department reports and updates.
