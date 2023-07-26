Assembling for their first regular meeting of the new fiscal year Tuesday, July 25, Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board addressed several requested actions on the afternoon’s agenda, while primarily focusing on numerous reports and actions required at the start of each new year.
GROWING ON SUCCESS
On hand to provide governing board members with an overview of the hospital’s recently reinstated surgical services, Dr. Gregory McClain first relayed how the program is currently well ahead of initial expectations in regard to the several primary services/procedures initially introduced.
As founder, Chief Medical Officer, and Chief of Surgery for the contracted Rural Surgical Services Group, Dr. McClain oversees the placement of surgical staff, and all facets of the surgical program’s operations.
At the outset of his report, Dr. McClain expressed sincere pleasure with the efforts of SVH’s appointed surgeon, Dr. Frank Walker. He noted how initial feedback from patients, hospital staff, and community members has been overwhelmingly supportive of Dr. Walker, complimenting both his professional approach toward surgical necessities and procedures, as well as his calm and easy going demeanor.
Providing an overview of the program’s first eight months, Dr. McClain pointed out how Dr. Walker has thus far exceeded all of the originally established goals, with the exception of overall surgical procedures. He told the board Dr. Walker has thus far exceeded the targeted number of patient contacts, tallying 443 to the projected 304. While similarly outpacing initial targets for inpatient/Emergency Department contacts and Endoscopic procedures, Dr. McClain acknowledged that thus far Dr. Walker has only performed 42 other surgical procedures, which is slightly below the 53 cases RSSG anticipated to be performed by the current milestone.
Although emphasizing his pleasure with the program’s development, Dr. McClain expressed a desire to see the number of surgical procedures increase and suggested improvements could be realized by broadening community awareness of the services now available at SVH. In this regard, Dr. McClain alerted the board to a special gathering of local and regional medical service providers, which was set for July 26. He said this effort was aimed at introducing Dr. Walker and familiarizing area providers with the range of surgical procedures that can now be acquired at SVH.
With Dr. Walker already managing a full caseload, Dr. McClain indicated RSSG would be looking to bolster the surgical staff. Taking a personal interest in securing support for Dr. Walker and SVH, Dr. McClain said he was nearing completion of the certifications necessary to practice in New Mexico and told the board he would soon be available to serve as a backup surgeon for SVH.
Following the presentation, governing board chairman Bruce Swingle expressed pleasure with the services being provided by RSSG and also relayed how community response to Dr. Walker’s presence and efforts has been consistently positive.
BOARD ELECTIONS POSTPONED
At the outset of the afternoon’s session, chairman Swingle acknowledged the presence of Truth or Consequences’ newly appointed board representative, Jesus Baray. In response to a board comment, he also recognized that the term of Sierra County representative Kathi Pape had expired and that the county commission had yet to appoint a replacement.
Due to this vacancy, board members agreed to postpone the yearly election of board officers. With the county commission expected to address this issue during their next regular session, board members indicated they would also likely tend to the election of officers during their next meeting, which is tentatively set for Tuesday, August 22.
OTHER ACTION AND REPORTS
•Opting to forego a proposed lease agreement, governing board members approved the purchase of a new generator for the hospital. Failure of the facility’s primary backup generator earlier this year forced the hospital to secure rental of an immediate replacement, and this decision will soon deliver the new equipment, while eliminating the required management of monthly payment schedules and other lease obligations.
•As previously noted, board members addressed a series of annual action items during the afternoon’s session. in a series of actions, the board approved resolutions affirming the facility’s adherence to state regulations pertaining to Nondiscrimination in the use of both English and Spanish, the Open Meetings Act and management of public records.
•In his monthly financial summary for the month of June 2023, Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang confirmed the hospital’s gross revenue for June was well above $5.37 million, which exceeded the amount anticipated in the budget by $878,965. Although a necessary payment to the State Employee Health Benefit Fund, contracted services, equipment leases and other expenses tallied to a negative net income for the month, Huang noted the facility continues to maintain more than $10 million in cash reserves and is also beginning to realize significant returns on fiscal investments.
•During his regular report, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran announced that Tele-Psych visits have been initiated in the hospital’s clinic, and said crisis intervention partnerships were set to begin operations within the next few weeks. He further noted that a contracted Behavioral Health Nurse Practitioner was set to begin working at SVH in the coming days, while a new candidate for the full time post is scheduled to be interviewed mid-August.
•The CEO also reported the hospital’s IT System replacement project is continuing on track for a projected “go live” target in early November.
•Although only one-percent of tests administered for COVID-19 have returned positive, Corcoran said reports indicated other institutions have recently seen an increase in positive cases. In this regard, he indicated SVH staff members are continuing to provide testing and keeping a close eye out for any potential increase.
