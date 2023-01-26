After postponing consideration of a proposed Information Technologies (IT) services contract during their November 29 regular meeting, Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board returned to the issue January 24.
In examining the hospital’s options, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran and governing board member Art Burger briefly outlined the findings of a designated committee, which was tasked with scrutinizing original offers from Mediant Health Resources and Health Net services. Corcoran said during this review, two additional firms presented offers for the required IT management services and were included in the evaluation.
While noting the final offers from all four firms were within $20,000 of each other, the CEO suggested the array of services provided and a modest reduction from their original offer, made Health Net medical services the top choice.
With Corcoran and Burger both recommending the selection, a motion to approve a contract for IT management services with Health Net was offered. The motion was duly seconded and then endorsed by an unanimous vote of the governing board.
As has been reported, due to inadequacies with the hospital’s current IT software system, SVH will be undergoing a major medical software transition to a Cerner Corporation platform in the months ahead. With the board’s approval of the Health Net agreement, Corcoran said he would be expecting to kick off the changeover effort in earnest at some point in April. This major undertaking will now be effected by Health Net professionals and the CEO told board members a final “go-live” date for the new IT system would likely occur in late October or early November.
SOAR PROGRAM FOR STUDENTS
During his regular report to the board, director of human resources LJ Baker announced that SVH’s new SOAR Program (Students Observing Activities in Rural Healthcare) was progressing in cooperation with Hot Springs High School.
Outlining the initiative, Baker said provisions were being made to host groups of senior students for a full day of observation and orientation to hospital services and activities. He said initial plans would be to conduct three such orientation visits, in the spring, summer and fall, with hopes of encouraging students to consider a career in healthcare, beginning at SVH. In this regard, Baker told governing board members he was now working to establish part time staff positions that would be available for interested students in the hospital’s environmental services, dietary and transportation departments.
The board was told further announcements about the SOAR program would be forthcoming and Baker encouraged students who may be looking to future in the medical field to be on the alert for this unique opportunity.
DENIM AND DIAMONDS
Development Board representative Susan LaFont was on hand for the afternoon’s session to confirm the scheduled return of the Denim and Diamonds Gala Fundraiser. After being set aside for the past two years due to COVID and related health precautions, LaFont said the hospital’s premier annual fundraising event would once again welcome guests for an evening of fun and giving Saturday, April 15.
Board members were told this year’s event would be embracing “A Night of Bond” theme and that the evening’s festivities would include adult games, entertainment and an auction conducted by Willard Hall.
LaFont said further announcements about this year’s Denim and Diamonds Gala would soon be forthcoming, and she encouraged everyone who would like to join in supporting Sierra Vista Hospital to consider attending.
The SVH Development Board works to secure supplemental funding for hospital operations. The CEO noted how this past year, the board stepped forward to purchase a necessary backup anesthesia machine for surgical services. Without this equipment, Corcoran said SVH would not have been able to reintroduce surgical services, which in its first few weeks of operation has already proven to be valuable for a growing number of local patients.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•After Chief Nursing Officer Sheila Adams outlined a series of internal policy revisions, board members unanimously approved the proposed changes, which primarily focused on the control of patient medications. The board further endorsed proposed revisions to the Adult Intake Form recommended by Dr. Seufer, which the CEO said would streamline the process and make the form more user-friendly for both patients and hospital staff.
•During her regular report, CNO Adams also announced that two members of the hospital’s EMS team had successfully completed recent ALICE (Alert,Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate) training and were now fully certified instructors. She said they would soon be able to begin training other SVH staff members in the emergency procedures and in this regard, were already planning to conduct an active shooter drill in the very near future.
•During his report to the board CEO Corcoran announced that Dr. Sonia Seufer had been elected to serve as SVH’s Medical Director (Chief of Staff). After applauding the decision and expressing confidence in her ability to manage the added responsibility, Corcoran said he would be bringing a corresponding stipend request before the board to consider during their regular meeting in February.
•The CEO said he has been working with state representative Rebecca Dow to secure the acquisition of three new telecommunication carts for the hospital. He told board members these upgraded stations would provide a wide range of capabilities and while noting each unit would come with a price tag of near $13,000, Corcoran suggested the additions could greatly improve SVH’s telemedicine services.
•While not offering an exact date, Corcoran said the hospital’s utility tunnel replacement project would soon be drawing to a close after many, many, months of effort and construction. Board members were told a relocation of remaining underground fiber optic cables was set to take place within the coming days, leaving only ground repairs and a repaving of the sidewalk to be completed.
•Kicking off a renewed effort to create a special hospital district, governing board chairman Bruce Swingle distributed copies of a petition to board members. An effort initiated in early 2022 failed to gain a sufficient number of signatures and hospital leaders are united in wanting to place the option before voters this year.
Swingle said a total of 492 signatures from registered voters would be necessary to assure a referendum would appear on the November 7 Regular Local Election ballot.
