After postponing consideration of a proposed Information Technologies (IT) services contract during their November 29 regular meeting, Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board returned to the issue January 24. 

In examining the hospital’s options, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran and governing board member Art Burger briefly outlined the findings of a designated committee, which was tasked with scrutinizing original offers from Mediant Health Resources and Health Net services. Corcoran said during this review, two additional firms presented offers for the required IT management services and were included in the evaluation. 

