While adhering to strict health precautions, Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) is open seven days a week and 24-hours a day. Staff members are prepared and ready to serve the community’s medical needs. The hospital’s Emergency Room and inpatient areas are fully prepared to accept patients and outpatient services such as lab and radiology also remain available.
To remain compliant with COVID-19 health mandates, surgical services are presently being limited to emergency and urgent procedures only. All elective procedures have been temporarily suspended and no appointments in this regard are being scheduled at the present time.
The SVH Clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-thru-Friday. Service providers are conducting telephonic visits with patients whenever possible, to assure the health and safety of both patients and hospital staff.
As of Tuesday, April 7, SVH has recorded no positive results from local testing for the COVID-19 virus in Sierra County. Despite this positive situation, SVH staff members are remaining diligently prepared and are fully equipped to effectively handle any future positive test results and/or a more significant outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
SVH staff members are maintaining regular coordination with hospitals, governments and agencies throughout New Mexico and West Texas, to assure the facility has access to additional resources if, or when, they might be required.
To both safeguard the hospital, it’s staff and patients, SVH is tightly observing social distancing requirements within the facility, and many non-essential personnel are operating on a work-from-home status. Patient visiting hours have suspended, however, inpatient visits may be arranged for special circumstances.
Screening stations are now in place at all hospital entrances. Everyone entering the hospital, including all staff members, will have their temperatures taken and will be asked a series of health-related questions before they will be allowed access to the facility.
•NOTE: If you, or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and believe it may be a medical emergency, you are encouraged to call 911 for immediate assistance. Anyone who may be experiencing symptoms but does not appear to require emergency care is encouraged to contact the New Mexico Coronavirus Hotline by phoning 1-800-600-3453 to determine if medical care might be required, or testing arranged. If testing is recommended, community residents should then contact SVH by phoning (575)743-1289. Callers will be directed to provide contact information and a member of the hospital’s nursing response team will follow-up with a return phone call and will make testing arrangements if required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.