Gathering for a special joint meeting Wednesday, August 31, Sierra Vista Hospital’s Joint Powers Commission and Governing Board looked over preliminary ideas for development of the hospital’s campus and discussed a renewed effort to gain voter support for creation of a special hospital district. Members of the governing board also joined in formal approval of a contract with the Cerner IT firm to replace the facility’s aging Athena medical software system.
DEVELOPMENT DIRECTION
After being welcomed to the afternoon’s session, Hartman & Majewski Design Group Principle Architect Mark Wade acknowledged his firm’s task was to examine options for future development of the SVH campus. He noted the effort specifically included an analysis of costs and logistics for three preliminary design options, one that would address asbestos abatement and refurbishment of the old hospital building into a storage shell area, a second that would more fully renovate the old building, and a third that proposed full demolition of the campus’ aging structures and new construction.
Wade outlined how the first option would retain the old hospital building and the old chapel/clinic area his firm calls the “convent section,” as a shell for storage or potential future upgrades. The first option would also construct a new building to house SVH’s outpatient physical therapy clinic, administrative offices and other services.
Turning to the second option, Wade relayed how this plan would also retain the old hospital building, but would demolish the convent section to make way for new construction. New additions would be built to house the outpatient physical therapy clinic, the administration, dietary services, and an EMS suite. Wade pointed out how this option would require the use of a temporary modular building to house the outpatient physical therapy clinic, and either reuse or demolition of the modular building now used for facilities management.
Moving on to the third option, Wade said this approach would demolish both the old hospital and convent section, clearing the way for new development. He told hospital leaders this would be the least expensive approach and would also promise the shortest pathway toward the completion of new construction.
Wade outlined initial design thoughts for the development of new areas to house some of the aforementioned operations and services, but emphasized this option would also require temporary modular buildings to house the outpatient physical therapy clinic, as well as administrative and dietary services.
While the three proposed design options provided hospital leaders with clear choices, cost estimates for each of the proposals all totaled out above $27 million, in todays dollars. Estimated expenses to secure the third option, with full removal of the old hospital complex, was noted to be approximately $27,102,600. Comparatively, costs to achieve Option-one were said to be at or above $27,900,000 and the estimate for Option-two was cited to come in at approximately $28,069,600. Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran said SVH would be seeking funding from legislative sources for the future development, noting the hospital was not presently in a position to consider potential loans in this regard.
Although the price estimates for all three options didn’t differ outrageously, discussion among members of the governing board and JPC raised concerns about retaining the near 70-year old building. A recent report shared by Wade indicated new findings pointed towards potential foundation concerns with the old hospital, and this news appeared to reinforce the opinion that demolition of the old structure would likely be the best path forward for further development of SVH.
As sentiments of the combined board continued to lean toward the third option, hospital leaders shared a number of issues they found within the summary documents Wade provided. Concerns about some of the cost estimates for demolition were raised, along with questions about the overall per square-foot development estimate, and costs associated with the use of temporary modular buildings.
T-or-C governing board representative Art Burger pointed out a number of apparent omissions and/or oversights in the designs cost estimates and suggested hospital leaders needed a more detailed proposal before advancing a development plan. He emphasized a need for solid information that would provide hospital leaders with clear details about how proposed aspects of the new development make sense, from a business perspective. Burger stressed that it was important for SVH’s governing bodies to assure due diligence in every detail, in order to justify the proposed expense for county residents and to be prepared for any future challenges that might arise.
Governing board chairman Bruce Swingle acknowledged the board’s concerns and reminded those on hand how the condition of the old hospital building has long been a concern. He pointed out how the state fire marshal has been demanding immediate improvements for many years and has already identified approximately 409 deficiencies in need of immediate attention.
Swingle suggested the aging building would likely continue to pose issues in the future and noted that a majority of those on hand appeared to support the third option, which would demolish all the old structures. A quick review of opinions from both the JPC and governing board confirmed the chairman’s observation and while a need for more details was expressed, the combined boards agreed the best path forward would see the old buildings demolished and new construction to support the hospital’s needs.
With a direction for Wade to secure a more polished proposal further detailing this option, board members moved forward on the morning’s agenda.
NEW SOFTWARE PROVIDER
For many months, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran has kept both the governing board and JPC up to date about problems with SVH’s continued use of then now outdated Athena medical software. In recent meetings, the CEO provided hospital leaders with information about potential options and during the most recent governing board session, the selection process narrowed in on a proposal from Cerner IT Services. Corcoran provided the governing board with red-lined copies of a proposed business agreement with Cerner, noting that representatives of the firm were presently reviewing the suggested revisions.
In discussion, governing board members pointed out a number of statements in the agreement that were vague and emphasized a need for Cerner to better define how the terms in question might truly impact SVH. While agreeing that Cerner officials would need to address the identified issues, board members nonetheless supported the CEO’s recommendation to move forward with the proposal.
With this acknowledged, the governing board joined in unanimous support of a motion to approve the proposed business agreement with corrections made to the identified sections and/or passages of concern.
HOSPITAL DISTRICT REFERENDUM
In hopes of placing a referendum on the 2023 election ballot seeking the creation of a special hospital district, JPC Chairman Travis Day provided the combined boards with a brief overview of the proposed move and a history of efforts made in this regard.
At the center of this proposal is SVH’s present community oversight by both the JPC and governing board, which entails the participation of 21 elected officials and representatives. Aside from the often difficult nature of coordinating the availability and participation of so many individuals, differing opinions and disagreements between the two governing entities has historically posed difficulties in achieving timely decisions for the hospital’s administration.
Day pointed out how the JPC initially sought to create a special hospital district, which would see the creation of a five-person hospital board. This entity would replace both the JPC and governing board, and assume full oversight for hospital operations and management. Recalling how the JPC first attempted to secure a special hospital district through legislative processes, Day detailed how this effort was ultimately rejected by state lawmakers, who questioned why the JPC was not instead placing the issue before Sierra County voters.
With the legislative pathway closed, the JPC Chairman noted how the efforts of hospital leaders then shifted toward a necessary petition to place a referendum on the 2020 ballot, and ultimately failed due to an insufficient number of signatures. Day emphasized how this attempt was made only six weeks before the election. He suggested this short timeline, initial disagreement among the hospital’s leadership and unfounded rumors among community members all contributed to the efforts failure.
Day suggested a renewed effort to place a special hospital district referendum on the 2023 ballot would have more time to secure sufficient signatures, as well as providing the hospital’s leadership with an opportunity to better communicate the benefits of such a move for voters.
In discussion, members of the JPC and governing board indicated they were now fully in support of the proposal. It was pointed out how a lack of accurate information contributed to initial disagreements among the hospital’s leaders and concerns from the community.
Indicating a mutual desire to forward a renewed proposal before Sierra County voters, members of the JPC and governing board agreed to begin taking steps to place a referendum on the November 2023 ballot. In this regard, board members suggested the development of a printed flyer to detail all aspects of the proposal for area residents, as well as the coordination of identified talking points for hospital leaders to share with community members in the months ahead.
JPC members further asked for a legal opinion regarding whether or not it would be appropriate for local municipalities to assist in printing and/or distribution of information about the proposed referendum. Regardless of this point, members of both governing bodies expressed an intent to communicate how the creation of a special hospital district could better serve Sierra Vista Hospital, and at the same time provide Sierra County’s citizens with a more direct line of input into facility operations, management and future planning.
