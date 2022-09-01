Gathering for a special joint meeting Wednesday, August 31, Sierra Vista Hospital’s Joint Powers Commission and Governing Board looked over preliminary ideas for development of the hospital’s campus and discussed a renewed effort to gain voter support for creation of a special hospital district. Members of the governing board also joined in formal approval of a contract with the Cerner IT firm to replace the facility’s aging Athena medical software system. 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.