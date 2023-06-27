With no items of new or old business on their June 27 regular meeting agenda, members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board addressed a series of department and board reports during the afternoon’s session.
Highlighting the hospital’s fiscal summaries for the Month of May was confirmation that SVH recorded $6,288,038 in gross revenue. Board chairman Bruce Swingle pointed out how this was the highest monthly revenue mark yet realized by SVH and he recognized the achievement as a true milestone for the hospital.
•While revenue increased during May, so did the hospital’s expenses. Significant costs associated with contracted staffing and other expense side deductions led to an overall net income loss of near $324,000, but did not damper the board’s optimistic view. In subsequent discussion, Swingle emphasized how increased revenues are regularly balanced by increased expenses and he suggested that hospital’s overall fiscal performance was continuing to strengthen.
•In his regular report to the board, Human Resources Director L.J. Baker said SVH has seen an increase in employees from 198 in May 2022, to a total of 214 at the end of last month. He went on to outline current efforts to secure candidates to fill a number of remaining and pending vacancies, including plans to hold a public job fair at the hospital later this summer.
•The afternoon’s session further included an update regarding a failed generator, details pertaining to improvements in medication scanning achieved by the hospital’s nursing department and discussion regarding revisions to the hospital’s official mission/vision and value statements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.