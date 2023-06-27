IMG_9797.JPG
With no items of new or old business on their June 27 regular meeting agenda, members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board addressed a series of department and board reports during the afternoon’s session. 

Highlighting the hospital’s fiscal summaries for the Month of May was confirmation that SVH recorded $6,288,038 in gross revenue. Board chairman Bruce Swingle pointed out how this was the highest monthly revenue mark yet realized by SVH and he recognized the achievement as a true milestone for the hospital.

