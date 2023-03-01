During their regular meeting Tuesday, February 28, the Sierra Vista Hospital Governing Board approved a new radiology contract, as well as a measure regarding member participation with facility’s finance and board quality committees.
•Board members were also introduced to Health Net representative Gail Wegger, who is now on hand at SVH to oversee a planned software platform transition. This extensive project will involve the transfer of all information management to a new Cerner software system beginning in early April, and targeted for completion in October.
