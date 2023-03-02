Gov Board 2-28-23 2-3 col w-story .tiff

Before moving on to attend to several internal policy measures and a series of reports February 28, Sierra Vista Hospital governing board members received an update on preparations for a major Information Technology (IT) transition set to take place over the coming months. 

With a variety of factors prompting the need to replace the hospital’s Athena software system last summer, SVH leaders began searching for a new information management system. After reviewing their options, the governing board ultimately selected a software platform through the Cerner Corporation, which is widely utilized by hospitals across the state and nation. 

