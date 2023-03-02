Before moving on to attend to several internal policy measures and a series of reports February 28, Sierra Vista Hospital governing board members received an update on preparations for a major Information Technology (IT) transition set to take place over the coming months.
With a variety of factors prompting the need to replace the hospital’s Athena software system last summer, SVH leaders began searching for a new information management system. After reviewing their options, the governing board ultimately selected a software platform through the Cerner Corporation, which is widely utilized by hospitals across the state and nation.
As the planned transition would require technical expertise and experience to assure accuracy at all levels, amid ongoing hospital operations, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran initiated a subsequent search for a qualified IT management firm to oversee the effort. During the board’s January 24 regular meeting, members were presented with a designated committee’s recommendation to contract the California-based Health Net firm for this task.
At the outset of the February 28 regular meeting, Corcoran welcomed Senior Health Net Consultant Gail Wegger, who began working directly with SVH staff members to prepare for the system changeover earlier in the month.
Wegger told governing board members that efforts are presently targeting a start up of the lengthy system transition during the first week of April, with a planned completion of the process and full transition to the Cerner platform near the end of October. She expressed sincere appreciation for the cooperation and efforts SVH staff members have brought to bear in preparing for the upcoming changes. Wegger relayed how preliminary actions have successfully primed the facility for an incorporation of the new Emergency Room system, and also have made significant strides in preparing the hospital’s laboratory, radiology and billing departments. She told governing board members that Cerner officials would soon be onsite to work with staff members as the early April transition is initiated.
While the move will no doubt require many delicate steps and precise actions, Wegger said the preparations SVH has already made are encouraging and she said this promised to help ensure the coming IT switchover would go well.
RADIOLOGY CONTRACT OKAYED
Governing board members unanimously approved a proposed contract with Las Cruces-based Imaging Associates Of New Mexico, LLC to provide a full range of services for SVH. The CEO said IANM presently provides mammogram services for the hospital and would take over all other imaging services that have been provided by the California-based OnRad Inc.
Corcoran said SVH has encountered numerous issues with OnRad that prompted the consideration, and noted the proposed agreement with IANM would ensure a similar cost, avoiding a pending increase being imposed by OnRad. He told board members IANM would be ready to take over imaging services beginning May 1, while emphasizing that OnRad would continue to serve in a backup role if and when required, until May 30.
LOW COVID NUMBERS
Although SVH has been encountering a spate of respiratory illnesses over the past several weeks, CEO Corcoran told the governing board these issues involved a variety of different infections, while positive tests for COVID-19 remained low. During the weeks of February, SVH staff administered a total of 112 COVID tests. Five of these tests returned positive, yielding a 4-percent overall positive rate. According to the hospital’s tracking data, no positive results have been detected since February 18.
ROADRUNNER TO RETURN
Last month, SVH initiated a new partnership with Roadrunner Food Bank and at least 93 local residents participated in a hastily scheduled distribution effort at the hospital February 14. Hopes for a continuation of this community service have now been realized. The CEO told board members a second distribution gathering in the hospital’s main lobby would take place Tuesday, March 14 and that Roadrunner Food Bank would now be regularly returning on the second Tuesday of every month (weather permitting).
Further information about the monthly distribution effort will be available through the hospital’s website at www.svhnm.org, or by contacting the hospital’s administration by phone at 575-894-2111.
BOARD REPORTS AND ITEMS
•After discussing the merits and issues surrounding the governing board chairman’s regular participation with the hospital’s finance and board quality committees, board members approved a motion eliminating this practice. Instead, it was agreed that four members of the governing board would be assigned to participate. One of the primary concerns was that the chairman’s presence could place five board members at the committee sessions, rendering a quorum.
•Governing board members also agreed to schedule their annual strategic planning retreat for Thursday, April 6. This all-day meeting will begin at 8:30 am and was tentatively set to take place at the Elephant Butte Lake RV Resort’s Event Center.
•In addition to a standard review of fiscal activities, the regular financial report for the month of January offered by Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang detailed how a slightly delayed Medicare reimbursement, along with other up-front expenditures resulted in a minor reduction of the facility’s cash reserves. With this noted, Huang said SVH’s revenue on deposit was still in excess of $10 million and no significant concerns were indicated.
Following the report, board chairman Bruce Swingle pointed out how SVH’s gross “net” revenue for the month of January was in excess of $5 million. He said this was the highest level seen over the past 12 months and was continuing a very positive trend.
•After many long months of contractor efforts and patience by the hospital’s administration, CEO Corcoran said the utility tunnel replacement project was all-but complete. He told the board that the former underground tunnel had been filled-in, above ground concrete works was finished and that contractors were engaged in a final step reconnection of fiber optic cables.
•While the stage is set, SVH is awaiting final certification before initiating the hospital’s new Sleep Study program. Board members were told this necessary step would be completed on or about March 10, and once certified, the program would be cleared to begin in earnest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.