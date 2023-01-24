With an unanimous vote Tuesday, January 24, Sierra Vista Hospital governing board members approved the selection of Health Net services to provide project management for an upcoming medical software transition.
Last year, hospital officials recognized the need to upgrade the facility’s software platform, and chose to move to a system provided by the Cerner Corporation.
In late November, hospital CEO Frank Corcoran introduced board members to two firms that he felt could effectively provide project management and the supervision necessary for this complicated IT transition. At that time, board member felt more information was necessary and opted to postpone their decision.
During the January 24 session, board members were provided with an updated assessment and following the CEO’s recommendation, moved to secure an agreement with Heath Net to provide these important services.
The CEO said he would now expect the software transition to begin at some point in April, and anticipated the new system would be ready to go live by late October or early November.
•Governing board members were told that after a two-year hiatus, the ever-popular annual Denim and Diamonds Gala Fundraiser for SVH would return April 15.
•SVH’s director of human resources, LJ Baker announced that a new program aimed at introducing local students to SVH and a potential career in medicine was poised to begin in the coming weeks.
The Students Observing Activities in Rural Heathcare, or SOAR program will host interested high school seniors to a full day of orientation to hospital services and operations. Baker also said steps are now being taken to secure part time positions at SVH for students and encouraged anyone interested to be on the alert for upcoming announcements about the SOAR program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.