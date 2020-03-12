By Leona Wagner Sierra Vista Hospital
(SVH) is committed to keeping you informed about the current situation surrounding the outbreak of COVID 19 – the newest strain of coronavirus. We as an organization remain fully briefed on the unfolding events worldwide, in the U.S., and in our own state. Further our staff meets multiple times per week to review the latest data and to ensure that we are ready in the event of a local outbreak of the virus. Here are some facts:
•Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in people. COVID-19 is a new version, discovered in 2019. Symptoms of the virus mimic that of the flu and there is no specific treatment to cure the infection. Instead treatment focus is on symptom control and restricting the spread of the virus as much as possible.
•Latest data indicates that total cases in the U.S. now stand at 647, with 25 deaths reported.
•Contrasted with Influenza (flu) since the end of February 2020 there have been 34 million reported flu cases, with 20,000 deaths. This is not intended to downplay the seriousness of COVID-19 but rather to help put the risk of illness from COVID 19 in perspective. So what about the ability to test for COVID-19?
•SVH does not stock test kits, nor do any hospitals in New Mexico. Instead we have the necessary swab and packaging devices, which will be used to send samples to the New Mexico State Laboratory.
•New Mexico Department of Health has at least 15,000 test kits with more coming.
•The Department of Health and the CDC recommend COVID-19 testing only for patients with respiratory symptoms (fever and cough/shortness of breath) who test negative for influenza (flu). Testing is also recommended for patients considered to be high risk. Those are patients who have traveled within 14 days to a location with a CDC level 3 or 2 travel health notice due to high levels of community spread (currently China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan) or contact with a confirmed COVID 19 case. Our provider and the New Mexico Department of Health will coordinate COVID-19 testing criteria. What you can do to prevent or limit COVID-19 infection or spread:
•First and foremost! Wash your hands frequently with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds. You can also use a hand sanitizer that has at least 60 percent alcohol, although soap and running water is more effective. Do this before and after you are in a public place, or anywhere near someone who is sick.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
•And finally, if COVID-19 does appear in the community, put distance between yourselves and other people whenever possible. If you are feeling sick and come to the clinic, please use one of the masks that we have at the hand washing station inside the entrance before you check in to see a provider. And use the hand sanitizer!
